Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office

Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office

Save
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office

Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs, CourtyardHaratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHaratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamHaratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Interior PhotographyHaratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: archoffice | architecture & construction office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Akhavan, Behrizan, Commax, Deland, Drizzl Radiator, Iran Radiator, Khorasan Electric, Mazandchoob Aria, Mazinur Illuminazione, SGP, Saran Manufacturers Group, Schniz, Soheil Brick
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs, Courtyard
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Renovating the Haratian House was a challenging project, with challenges such as the small size of the building, the variety of required spaces, privacy, and creating a sense of security for the employer.

Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Image 16 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Parham Taghioff

These challenges made the design process towards the maximum use of space. According to the client's wishes, i.e., to provide a residential unit, a guest unit, and a janitor unit, the space division went in the direction of considering the living space on the ground floor and the first floor so that the family has full access to the yard and is less exposed to and the guest’s unit and janitor’s unit were considered on the second floor. The residential space is divided into two parts: the private spaces of the house that interact with the yard and the public parts that are adjacent to the passage. And considering the family`s sensitivities, solutions were considered to control the openings as much as possible and solve the privacy.

Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Image 24 of 25
Yard Opening Diagram

And to solve it, Fakhromadin brickwork was used in front of the terraces of the floors to control both the light from the south and the view of the neighbors and the space of the terraces according to the functions behind it, i.e. the kitchen and rooms for the family. In order to be used, the eyvan of the yard was placed deep so that the presence of the family would be possible in it, away from the eyes of the neighbors, so that the family could spend more time in it during the day. The walls of the yard were reconstructed and executed higher to control the view of the neighbors. Another point that was taken into consideration in the design was that each space should include an opening with its design, and for example, the diversity of the northern openings indicates the difference in the spaces associated with them. The openings on the first floor are related to the hall section of the residential unit and the openings on the second floor are related to the janitor`s section.

Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Image 20 of 25
North Elevation & Section A-A
Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Creating a sense of security was one of the most important requests of the employer and one of the most challenging parts of the design. It tried to provide solutions so that the penetration of the openings is not lost and at the same time it gives the employer a sense of security. For this purpose, provisions were considered in the design of metal fences. Another challenge was related to the fences of the parking lot and the ground floor eyvan of the yard, which had to be both movable and protective. For this purpose, the fences were designed and implemented in such a way that they move under the ceiling to have the least amount of interference.

Save this picture!
Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Parham Taghioff

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
archoffice | architecture & construction office
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Haratian House / archoffice | architecture & construction office" 21 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992522/haratian-house-archoffice-architecture-and-construction-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags