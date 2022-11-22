Submit a Project Advertise
House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, WindowsHouse in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, BeamHouse in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, ConcreteHouse in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - More Images+ 27

Yokohama, Japan
House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Windows
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. House and studio for an artist and his family. The site includes the renovation of an existing concrete house and the addition of a new building. The site has a view of the ocean below and a distant view of Mt. Fuji.

House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Image 30 of 32
Plan - 1st Floor
House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

It is a beautiful location. The first floor of the studio wing, the new building, has an entrance, and a basement. At the top of the new building, high sidelights arranged in an east-west fill the space with a variety of diffused light, and sunlight filters in through the windows, creating a place with light and views in each of the seasons.

House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam, Windows
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Image 32 of 32
Section
House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

The rooftop is a terrace overlooking the surrounding area. This small building, which contains a variety of light and space derived from the site conditions, is the essence of this space through light.

House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Image 23 of 32
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

