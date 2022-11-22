House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

+ 27

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House and studio for an artist and his family. The site includes the renovation of an existing concrete house and the addition of a new building. The site has a view of the ocean below and a distant view of Mt. Fuji.

It is a beautiful location. The first floor of the studio wing, the new building, has an entrance, and a basement. At the top of the new building, high sidelights arranged in an east-west fill the space with a variety of diffused light, and sunlight filters in through the windows, creating a place with light and views in each of the seasons.

The rooftop is a terrace overlooking the surrounding area. This small building, which contains a variety of light and space derived from the site conditions, is the essence of this space through light.