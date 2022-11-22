House in Kataseyama / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

-
Architects: Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates
- Area : 170 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Tomoyuki Kusunose
-
Lead Architect : Tamotsu Teshima
-
-
- City : Yokohama
- Country : Japan
Text description provided by the architects. House and studio for an artist and his family. The site includes the renovation of an existing concrete house and the addition of a new building. The site has a view of the ocean below and a distant view of Mt. Fuji.
It is a beautiful location. The first floor of the studio wing, the new building, has an entrance, and a basement. At the top of the new building, high sidelights arranged in an east-west fill the space with a variety of diffused light, and sunlight filters in through the windows, creating a place with light and views in each of the seasons.
The rooftop is a terrace overlooking the surrounding area. This small building, which contains a variety of light and space derived from the site conditions, is the essence of this space through light.