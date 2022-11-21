Submit a Project Advertise
Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI

Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Vilnius, Lithuania
Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of the multi-apartment building complex was to create a cozy, old-town essence possessing a structure with courtyard spaces and a perimeter of two to three-story buildings with an attic.

Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Image 26 of 26
Project Scheme

Due to the irregular shape of the site and the rising topography, the complex is divided into two courtyard terraces connected by a staircase. It is in this place that the value of cultural heritage has survived - the remnant of a secession fence. This fragment remains integrated into the new structure as an exhibit.

Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

The building facing the street is like a gateway of the quarter, through which the residents of the complex enter the courtyard buildings. Thus, a pattern of perforated bricks with a specific shading effect was introduced to accent it.

Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Glass
© Norbert Tukaj

This façade material - brick - is typical of the old town and contextually fits in with the adjacent buildings. Also, the aim of this building was to maintain the gateway positioning of the buildings that once stood here at the bend of Sodų Street and to preserve the existing valuable 18th-century vaults underneath the building.

Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI - Exterior Photography, Fence, Windows, Handrail
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vilnius, Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

About this office
AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI
Materials

ConcreteBrick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments, Lithuania
Cite: "Sodu Street Apartments / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI" 21 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992454/sodu-street-apartments-aketuri-architektai> ISSN 0719-8884

