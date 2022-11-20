Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. CLT House / Unknown Works

CLT House / Unknown Works

Save
CLT House / Unknown Works
Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade

CLT House / Unknown Works - Exterior Photography, WindowsCLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass, Facade, ChairCLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, WindowsCLT House / Unknown Works - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Exterior Photography, Windows

Text description provided by the architects. How does the ordinary become extraordinary? This is the question London-based creative studio Unknown Works asked when conceptualizing CLT House in Leyton, East London, for a young creative family.

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

Unknown Works has bookended a semi-detached, brick-infill terrace house with striking yellow extensions to the front and rear, uplifting the banal suburban streetscape and existing ground floor layout. 

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Image 19 of 22
Ground floor plan

Balancing a tight budget and brief, clients Annabel Bligh and Luke Leighfield tasked Unknown Works with adding space for their young family’s musical and creative pursuits, ensuring the layout could be adapted for hosting festive parties and intimate family gatherings. The cramped and dark ground floor required reconnection to the rest of the house, as did the large leafy rear garden.

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Windows

Unknown Works chose to use cross-laminated timber (CLT) as a flexible, cost-effective, sustainable building technology. The creative studio designed a kit of prefabricated structural panels in Spruce CLT which were assembled onsite in just 4 days. The CLT panels have been insulated, coated in textural render, and painted a bold banana yellow to form a stepped rear extension and cubic front porch. Gently rounded edges temper the yellow additions to bring a softness to their overall form, and stainless steel rain chains – a traditional Japanese guttering option – negate any visual clutter caused by downpipes. The construction and exterior finishing exemplify Unknown Works’ creative exploration of materials and how stretching their conventional uses can add life and dynamism to even the most pedestrian setting. 

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography

Inside, the CLT panels are left exposed, creating a warm interior complemented by stainless steel and white-tinted polished concrete. The rear extension is home to a new open plan, flexible kitchen and dining space, built-in CLT seating, and reading nooks. Overhead, the structural CLT grid is left exposed, creating the opportunity for long recessed bespoke aluminum lighting tracks which fill the extension with ambient light, designed to enhance the natural texture of the internal timber.

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass, Facade, Chair

The staggered form of the extension, a response to the site’s planning constraints, allowed the architects to design a cook’s herb garden by the kitchen. Skylights are inset into the CLT structure, bringing focussed daylight from above, paired with large sliding doors that frame views of the garden and courtyard. 

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam

The rear extension links to the existing house through a new central courtyard of white pebbles. The front sitting and rear dining rooms both open onto the new lightwell-courtyard through large sliding glass doors, creating a fully connected ground floor plan when open, as well as natural cross-ventilation. 

Intrigued by the idea of using one core material and stretching its applications, Unknown Works designed hand-crafted dimmer switches for their clients, cutting large discs from structural CLT remnants. The creative studio also designed an oversized custom pivot door in CLT which provides a playful sense of entry.

Save this picture!
CLT House / Unknown Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows

CLT House demonstrates Unknown Works’ ability to take a simple construction technology and make it extraordinary in any context or scale. By truly embracing the commonplace and exploring how it can be stretched and challenged, the creative studio has superseded this British stock terrace house with a bright and bold upgrade. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Unknown Works
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "CLT House / Unknown Works" 20 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992447/clt-house-unknown-works> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags