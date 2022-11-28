30 Years of Modern, Archetypal and Simple Bathroom Design

Within the different spaces of an architectural project, bathrooms tend to be a mix of both functional and relaxing areas. Their place inside a project’s design implies a proper selection of fittings, where architects and designers can play with different shapes, colors and textures to follow the style of the whole scheme. As a source of inspiration for countless bathroom fittings, Dornbracht’s TARA collection combines geometric shapes with timeless modernity, all through a clear formal language.

This year, TARA celebrates its 30th anniversary, for which designers Michael Sieger and his brother Christian Sieger commemorate the collection’s creation process and how it has developed into an icon through the years. Today, the designers are looking for serenity, simplicity and sustainability: “We don't want to define ourselves by extravagant design or by design at all”. Together with the innovations launched in 2022, the team designed a unique lead bath architecture for the collection.

Products: Forms, Materials and Types

Since 1992, the collection has adapted to the trends of each decade, adding a classic or progressive appeal to bathroom architecture throughout the world. Considering the bathroom as part of an architectural totality, designers have always been concerned with fittings as a complement to the whole room, contributing to the many different aspects of people’s health and well-being. Along with durability and quality of design, these products base their development on sustainability.

Save this picture! Designers Michael Sieger and Christian Sieger. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Aiming for perfect proportions, the products follow the ideal golden ratio, enhancing aesthetic longevity and the timeless modernity of the design. Inspired by the Bauhaus School, Dornbracht’s fittings have been characterized by the simplicity and clarity of its formal language, which creates a versatile result that blends subtly into different interior design settings. Its clean and precise lines, characteristic cross-handles, the slender and semi-circular spouts have established a minimalist yet elegant design.

For the collection, materials play a key role in achieving a minimalist setting. With 11 finishes, the designs create appealing tactile moments inside the bathroom. Combined with wood, glass and terracotta textile accents, the fittings radiate warmth and naturality to the room.

These bathroom fittings are organized in four categories: washbasins, tubs, showers and bidets, all of them with their own accessories. Washbasin designs can be adapted to four styles: single-hole mounting, three-hole mounting, deck-mounted faucets and wall-mounted faucets. For tubs, faucets can be deck-mounted, wall-mounted and floor-mounted.

2022 Product Innovations

Adapting to contemporary trends, the series have released new product variants and finishes that look to a future with progressive and minimalist bathroom architecture. In addition to limitless options for individual design preferences, its materials have incorporated three new finishes: mystically warm Dark Chrome, as well as in gloss or brushed variants of the Champagne (22 kt Gold) finish.

Save this picture! Champagne (22kt Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! Brushed Champagne (22kt Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! Brushed Platinum. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

The collection proposes a new bathroom design with “an architecture –bearing TARA’s characteristic signature– that is contemporary, yet at the same time focuses on the future”. With a focus on basic geometric shapes and an efficient use of space, the minimalist proposal contains only the essentials: a washstand and a rain shower, supplemented by a spacious bath and seating. This new bathroom fitting is presented in a new finish –Dark Chrome– which helps to highlight the reduction to the essentials and creates a clear sense of space.

Save this picture! New Dark Chrome . Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

For more information on bathroom fittings, visit the products catalog.