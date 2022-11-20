Apartment S / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei

+ 16

The interaction between the residents through the bent floor slabs. This is an apartment complex that has 3 flats and a parking lot. After covid-19, we feel the anxiety of sharing space with others. Even in this pandemic situation, what is the value for residents, who don’t know each other, to live in the same apartment?

The apartment consists of 1 basement and 2 stories and is compact to leave space for the car parking on the 84.51m2 site. The lower flats on the basement and ground floor have the worse light and wind conditions. Therefore, it is tried to reduce the inequalities by bending the ceiling to a certain angle and planning a large high window beside the bent ceiling.

The basement is the studio for the owner. It has a bend in the ceiling and a wide and tall high window along the western street. This creates a comfortable studio with a lot of indirect sunlight from the west. And the ceiling in the east is also bent to create the entrance of the basement. The ground and first floors are supposed to be apartment units and the positions of the windows in these units are decided by considering the privacy of the residents. The ceiling, which contributes to the positions of the windows and the privacy of the residents, is bent in the northwest and southwest corners of the ground floor and the tall high window in the corners faces each crossing point outside. Especially the window in the southwest corner, where the space narrows, sticks out, and becomes a bay window to expand the interior space.

The floor plans of the above residential floors were designed subject to the existence of the bent floor slabs. The existence of those floor slabs creates unique spaces on the above floor. On the long sloped floor slab on the ground floor, there has been put a countertop and it has become a long multi-use fixed furniture piece. It is a row of a table, a wash place, a kitchen, a desk, and a shelf. However, on the first floor, the bent floor slab in the northwest corner has become the back of the sofa bench and in the southwest corner, the bent floor slab has become a large windowsill. The life of the residents is mostly around the corner windows. What is more, the bent ceiling of the entrance of the basement makes a difference in the angle of the outside stairs. And that creates terraced steps with a low slope in the upper part.

The bend ceiling slab of the lower flat appears on the above floor and affects the way to live for the resident there. We believe the interaction between the residents through the bent floor slabs makes life in this apartment rich even after covid-19.