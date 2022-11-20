Submit a Project Advertise
  Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin

Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin

Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin

Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Exterior Photography, WindowsBrasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBrasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Interior Photography, ColumnBrasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, HandrailBrasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin

Cultural Center
Rennes, France
Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims at the rehabilitation of the Saint-Hélier Hall: implementation of a closed/covered by glass wall facades, resumption of the floor slab (and insulation under the slab), and installation of heating and fluid networks in order to make it multi-purpose cultural equipment.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The project is thus made up of two elements: the rehabilitated hall with a multi-purpose vocation (small markets, exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, etc.) and the extension in a new building, housing a restaurant and offices. The extension project proposes a reading in horizontal strata, wrapping around the old hall of the Saint Hélier brewery.

Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Interior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Thus, the ground floor in smooth metal cladding echoes the lower part of the hall, with large openings punctuating the facade. The openings of the floors, of square format, resuming the formats of the 1st high band of the Hall, are set with a wood cladding that revisits the codes of art-deco architecture.

Brasserie St Hélier Cultural Center / Guinée et Potin - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Project location

Address:Rennes, Brittany, France

Guinée et Potin
