Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson

Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson

Save
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson

Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, ForestLibrary House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeLibrary House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior PhotographyLibrary House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, WindowsLibrary House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: Fria Folket
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architect : Hanna Michelson
  • City : Stockholm
  • Country : Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Courtesy of Fria Folket

Text description provided by the architects. Library House was designed to meet the requirements of a ceramicist and a lawyer in need of a house capable of holding their extensive book collection as well as providing them with spaces for work and creative activity.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Forest
Courtesy of Fria Folket

Having different needs and rhythms and at the same time enjoying each other's company and presence - the couple wanted a house where they could find peace to work individually without entirely screening each other off. Responding to these requests, architectural Studio “Fria Folket” composed a house organized around a library in the shape of a book gallery framing a small courtyard.

The house is situated on the edge of a sparse pine forest by lake Voxsjön, right next to the family ́s original home and garden, Villa Skoghem, a forester ́s residence from the early 20th century. While the north, east and west facades are quite closed to the surroundings with just a few carefully selected outlooks, the south side opens toward the lake.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Fria Folket
Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Fria Folket

Four gable-roof buildings complement the centrally located library, each one solving its own specific part of the program in accordance with the adjoining section; the East building - Cooking and gardening, the South building - Arts and crafts, the West building - Law, science and music and the North building, accommodating the areas for rest and recovery - Meditation and self-development. Linking the volumes together - thematically as well as systematically - the library functions as the core and bloodstream of the project.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Image 23 of 29
Floor plan

The four houses are organized in the order of the sun's movement with the starting point of the house, i.e the entrance, in line with the starting point of the day, in the east. Moving through the house the sun finally rests, just like the house, in the north.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
Courtesy of Fria Folket

The degree of privacy follows the same loop. From the most social spaces, hallway, and kitchen, to the most private spaces at the end of the circle. The clockwise movement is encouraged by the placement of the windows providing views towards the surroundings when walking clockwise in opposed to facing the closed bookcase walls when moving counterclockwise.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Bench, Beam, Column, Deck, Patio
Courtesy of Fria Folket
Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
Courtesy of Fria Folket

Four doors, one in each corner of the book gallery, offer access to the courtyard from all parts of the house, making it easy to move between the inside and outside.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
Courtesy of Fria Folket

The strong square-shaped boundary made up of the bookcases in addition to the transparency of the glassed framing of the courtyard, amplifies the perception of the library extending beyond the climate shell, programming the courtyard into an open-air reading space. A room is defined by its purpose rather than its physical limits.

Considering the wide color spectrum of the library the materials of the interior are few and austere. Against the blond palette of white, whitewashed pine, and natural pine, the ceramic tiled floor stands out with its warm brick-red color.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
Courtesy of Fria Folket

In pursuit of sustainability, the house has been customized to the families existing furniture in order to reduce the need to buy new and replace. In consequence, the iconic Ikea bookcase” Billy” has played an essential part in determining the measures of the house being the holder of the existing library.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Fria Folket

With the further intention of reducing the environmental footprint, the walls and roofs have been constructed free from plastic and insulated with flax fibers according to the vernacular traditions of the area. The facade is clad with untreated heart pine from a local sawmill and the concrete-free foamglass foundation is made from recycled glass. The rainwater from the aluzink-clad roof is collected in an underground tank providing the greenhouse with water.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
Courtesy of Fria Folket

In line with old Nordic building traditions, one of the studios has been constructed so that it can be disconnected from the rest of the house in regards to heating. This provides the option to downsize the house when the temperature drops.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Fria Folket

A certain sense of rhythm pervades the house as the grid of the construction articulates in the load-bearing glass partitions, manufactured at local window carpentry. Like barlines on a piece of sheet music, the posts divide the bookshelves like beats in a measure.

Save this picture!
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Fria Folket

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fria Folket
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson" 18 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992395/library-house-fria-folket-plus-hanna-michelson> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags