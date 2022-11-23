LCLA, Eladio Ramm and Mork-Ulnes Among 10 New Designers for Norway’s National Tourist Routes

Save this picture! Atlanterhavsvegen - Atlantic Ocean Road, carretera panorámica costera, costa oeste de Noruega. Image © Stuedal / Shutterstock

Along coasts and fjords, mountains, and waterfalls, Norway's National Tourist Routes traverse the country's most unique natural landscapes. They are 18 roads that are intended as alternative experiences to the main roads, with rest stops and remote viewpoints that were developed over nearly three decades by some 50 architecture and landscape offices.

In September, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) announced a call for proposals to develop new projects in the period 2023-2029. Of the 81 submissions, six architectural offices and four landscape architecture offices were selected by a jury and recommended for agreements with NPRA.

The selected architectural firms were Eladio Ramm, Kappland arkitekter, LCLA Office, Mork-Ulnes Arkitekter, Ram arkitektur, and Sanden+Hodnekvam Arkitekter and the landscape architect firms were Atsite, BOGL, SLA, and White. The awarding of individual contracts will now take place through a new competition among the designers who have been included in the agreement.

We invite you to learn more about the 18 Norwegian Scenic Routes.