World
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BeamEsprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, BeamEsprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEsprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects : Satoshi Kurosaki
  • Structural Engineer : Motoi Nomura
  • Facility Engineer : Naoki Matsumoto
  • Lighting Designer : Ken Okamoto
  • City : Shibuya City
  • Country : Japan
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. A massive concrete and glass exterior defines this house in a downtown residential neighborhood. The client, who runs a company that uses flowers and greenery to design lifestyles, wanted to incorporate that concept into a residence that rethinks the home as both private and open to the public sphere.

Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Sofa, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Masao Nishikawa
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 24 of 26
Plans
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Masao Nishikawa

The entrance, located next to a two-car piloti garage, leads to a weight-training gym. On the second floor, in addition to private spaces such as the bathroom, children’s room, and master bedroom, a library utilizes open space around the stairs as an area for family interaction. A family room occupies the third floor, with a deep-covered balcony overlooking the street. One-way glass preserves privacy within this comfortable intermediary space filled with outdoor furniture and potted olive trees.

Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 25 of 26
Sections
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa

Other than the open chef’s kitchen, functional elements such as the storage areas, kitchen, elevator, bathroom, and stairwell are concentrated along walls running lengthwise through the house, resulting in a minimalistic tube-shaped space. Natural light and ventilation flow along the north-south axis. The rooftop, accessible through the top floor, has a garden with an outdoor kitchen, furniture, and pergola. Linking indoor and outdoor living spaces and enclosing them with greenery results in a serene atmosphere that is private while still offering attractive views.

Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa
Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 26 of 26
Elevations

Spaces like the gym, library, rooftop garden and chef’s kitchen are becoming essential in the work-from-home era, with comfortable living environments and intermediary areas linking interior and exterior increasingly in demand. Perhaps the most sought-after characteristic of future homes will be a joie-de-vivre spirit that allows residents to migrate freely between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Esprit House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Deck, Patio
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

Materials

GlassConcrete

Top #Tags