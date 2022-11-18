Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fire Station
  4. Germany
  5. Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten

Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten

Save
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten

Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeFire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeFire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior PhotographyFire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior PhotographyFire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fire Station
Wiesbaden, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Peter Strobel

Text description provided by the architects. The special challenge consists in arranging the three utilization units (rescue service, professional and voluntary fire brigade) in a functionally sensible way and at the same time fulfilling the high requirements for noise protection. However, the individual parts of the building should also create a concise overall structure that does justice to the exposed urban situation right at the entrance to the local district.

Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Peter Strobel

The basic idea of the design is an angular structure that shields all noise-intensive uses such as alarms and exercise yards, parking spaces, and delivery from the neighboring residential area clearly assigns the outdoor area the utilization units, and demonstrates a crossing-free route.

Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Peter Strobel
Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Image 29 of 33
Section

By slightly moving the rescue station on the ground floor, a spatially attractive entrance situation is created – an open passage to the inner courtyard. In addition, the courtyard divides the building to the west and, with its waist-high wall, creates a very compatible neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Peter Strobel
Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Peter Strobel

Inside, the individual functional areas are clearly structured: on the ground floor vehicle halls with secondary uses, and on the upper floor administration, recreation, and sports. 

Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam
Courtesy of Peter Strobel
Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Glass
Courtesy of Peter Strobel

Clinker as a durable, low-maintenance, and very high-quality facade material emphasizes the plastic appearance of the building and can also be used for subordinate components such as enclosures, paving, etc. In terms of content, it refers to classic functional architecture, the red color to use as a fire station.

Save this picture!
Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Peter Strobel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Igstadt, Wiesbaden, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bayer & Strobel Architekten
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationGermany
Cite: "Fire and Rescue Station Wiesbaden-Igstadt / Bayer & Strobel Architekten" 18 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992323/fire-and-rescue-station-wiesbaden-igstadt-bayer-and-strobel-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags