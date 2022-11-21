A3L House / Obra Arquitetos

+ 20

Houses • São José dos Campos, Brazil Architects: Obra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 4596 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Cortesia Concreto , Excellent Esquadrias , Farragem Fcil , Minerao Pratense , Power Lume , Solidus Marmoraria

Lead Architect : João Paulo Daolio

Collaborators : Thiago Natal Duarte, Bruna Akamine, Kawani Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale

Engineering : JC Saldanha

Landscaping : Obra Arquitetos

Lighting Technician : Claudio Furtado

Interiors : Obra Arquitetos

Electric And Hydraulic : JPD Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas

Air Conditioning : R. Vieira

Construction : Truzzi Engenharia

Project Date : 2018

Site Area : 13272 ft2

City : São José dos Campos

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s design is oriented in plans which follow the terrains slope and organize the house’s spaces. Its environments are distributed around a patio, allowing people to meet and socialize freely.

Seen from the street, the proposed vegetation in the front setback covers most of the house, guaranteeing privacy and comfort to the west facing uses. As you enter the terrain, the house reveals itself in a “U” shaped implantation, with wide inside and outside spaces connected by the patio.

The one-story house held the entire program within a three level implantation, with 80cm between them. In its highest part, close to the street, are the service spaces, such as the garage, dressing room, service area, storage, barbecue, kitchen, pantry, dining room and toilet.

On the intermediate level are the TV/living room, fireplace and the square with the swimming pool. On the lower level are the office and the four suites overlooking the greenery at the back of the lot. A ramp oriented to the north of the plant, connects the three levels internally.

Cast-in-place reinforced concrete slabs demarcate the unevenness of the house. The ceiling height of 3 meters and the frames between the levels of coverage allow good ventilation and natural lighting.