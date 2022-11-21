Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4596 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortesia Concreto, Excellent Esquadrias, Farragem Fcil, Minerao Pratense, Power Lume, Solidus Marmoraria
  • Lead Architect : João Paulo Daolio
  • Collaborators : Thiago Natal Duarte, Bruna Akamine, Kawani Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale
  • Engineering : JC Saldanha
  • Landscaping : Obra Arquitetos
  • Lighting Technician : Claudio Furtado
  • Interiors : Obra Arquitetos
  • Electric And Hydraulic : JPD Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas
  • Air Conditioning : R. Vieira
  • Construction : Truzzi Engenharia
  • Project Date : 2018
  • Site Area : 13272 ft2
  • City : São José dos Campos
  • Country : Brazil
A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s design is oriented in plans which follow the terrains slope and organize the house’s spaces. Its environments are distributed around a patio, allowing people to meet and socialize freely.

A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Nelson Kon
A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 21 of 25
Planta - Térreo
A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Nelson Kon
A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Nelson Kon

Seen from the street, the proposed vegetation in the front setback covers most of the house, guaranteeing privacy and comfort to the west facing uses. As you enter the terrain, the house reveals itself in a “U” shaped implantation, with wide inside and outside spaces connected by the patio.

A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Nelson Kon

The one-story house held the entire program within a three level implantation, with 80cm between them. In its highest part, close to the street, are the service spaces, such as the garage, dressing room, service area, storage, barbecue, kitchen, pantry, dining room and toilet.

A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Nelson Kon
A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 23 of 25
Corte A
A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Nelson Kon

On the intermediate level are the TV/living room, fireplace and the square with the swimming pool. On the lower level are the office and the four suites overlooking the greenery at the back of the lot. A ramp oriented to the north of the plant, connects the three levels internally.

Cast-in-place reinforced concrete slabs demarcate the unevenness of the house. The ceiling height of 3 meters and the frames between the levels of coverage allow good ventilation and natural lighting.

A3L House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Kon

Obra Arquitetos
Concrete

