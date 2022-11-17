Submit a Project Advertise
World
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior PhotographyTanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior PhotographyTanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, HandrailTanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, GardenTanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Bekasi Regency, Indonesia
  • Architects: RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :KIE, Sonny Sandjaya Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Holcim, Mulia, Toto
  • Lead Architect : Antonius Richard
  • Architectural Designers : Junovan, Felda Zakri, Partogi Pandiangan, Leviandri
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Garden
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Canopy garden celebrates its visible condition by being as open and transparent as possible. The building was nothing more than just a double multi-axial pigmented concrete plate, floating above the garden.  A very light feeling produced from shell stressed structure creates a series of seating areas on the roof that also shapes the space on the ground floor as the extension of the garden itself.  

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Handrail
© KIE
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 29 of 34
Plan - 1st Floor
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Sonny Sandjaya Photography

Built as a commercial garden in the middle of a compact residential that has an extremely high thermal environment of Bekasi (35 Celsius), Tanatap Canopy Garden, as many other experimental Tanatap commercial garden design, use this particular location to prove a point that regardless the macro environment challenge, a passive low energy commercial design would still be achievable and profitable in the tropical-developing country.

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Garden
© KIE
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 30 of 34
Plan - 2nd Floor
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© KIE
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography
© KIE

The whole ambiance is largely inspired by the weaving series of existing tropical almond tree canopies, contrasted with its color tones and open layout that allows air to circulate throughout the entire unit. “We wanted the design to seamlessly blend the indoor-outdoor living experience and extend the view towards the expansive garden fields while remaining low-tech but acting as a bold background of the landscapes”, says Antonius Richard, principal of RAD+ar. The whole experience of the visitor of Canopy garden is largely-curated through a series of playful harmony of different spatial leveling, natural lighting on colors and shades, integrated architecture-furniture, and its unique interior.

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography
© KIE
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 31 of 34
Section 01
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Sonny Sandjaya Photography

The juxtaposition of the multi-axial Pigmented concrete element and the translucent elements in both floors enhanced outward views of the tropical almond garden, making this elegant gathering space the perfect place to pause, unwind and relax.

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography
© KIE
Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 32 of 34
Section 02

RAD+ar has been optimized for a bespoke experimental tropical experience. The inside-outside concept is integrated by a series of shades of floating concrete that cast a different ambiance every hour, achieved by seamlessly extending the roof-ceiling elements touching the existing tree canopies, invites for a unique experience for visitors to dance among the tropical almond canopies. The open layout creates an efficient interior unit flow and interaction of the bar area, communal table, and circulations.

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Forest
© KIE

Staying true to Tanatap’s vision to decentralize sustainable buildings thru sustainable business, in developing countries such as Indonesia, the design was committed to hosting a creative community in its gallery-commercial garden setup.

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Sonny Sandjaya Photography

Project location

Address:Bekasi Regency, Tambelang, Bekasi Regency, West Java, Indonesia

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Office

Cite: "Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 17 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992292/tanatap-canopy-garden-cafe-and-restaurant-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags