Design District Canteen / Selgascano

+ 31

Bar • United Kingdom Architects: selgascano

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 660 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Iwan Baan

Project Team : Víctor Jiménez, Paolo Tringali, Juan José Muñoz, Catalina Vázquez, Sara Ouass, Inés Olavarrieta

Client : Knight Dragon Developments Ltd

Model : Gilberto Ruiz Lopes

Structural Engineering : Momentum, Whitby Woods

Facades : Albany Façade Engineering, Vector Foiltec

Mechanical Engineering : Skelly & Couch

Interior Design : selgascano

Landscape : Schulze+Grassov, selgascano

General Constructor : Ardmore

Country : United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The market welcomes locals and visitors thanks to its privileged location; just right at the main pedestrian access to the Greenwich Peninsula.

The market celebrates its visible condition by being as transparent as possible. A very light metal structure and a stressed clear ETFE membrane cover a central spine in which we place the stalls and a seating area on top. This spine is the market itself.

The stalls display at each side of the spine at ground level while a seating area is provided just above it and under the tree canopies. The whole spine is built with translucent backlight materials acting as a big lamp that illuminates the market and the ETFE membrane, making the whole market shines at night and become a focal point in the neighborhood.

The market has its main access doors at both extremes of it but it is also accessible at the sides. These operable panels at the base level are built with polycarbonate instead to avoid any possible vandalism. The ETFE membrane is subdivided into different panels some of them are operable for ventilation reasons and to provide the wonderful feeling of being in a street market.