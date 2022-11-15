Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Bar
  4. United Kingdom
  Design District Canteen / Selgascano

Design District Canteen / Selgascano

Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Bar
United Kingdom
  • Architects: selgascano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Iwan Baan
  • Project Team : Víctor Jiménez, Paolo Tringali, Juan José Muñoz, Catalina Vázquez, Sara Ouass, Inés Olavarrieta
  • Client : Knight Dragon Developments Ltd
  • Model : Gilberto Ruiz Lopes
  • Structural Engineering : Momentum, Whitby Woods
  • Facades : Albany Façade Engineering, Vector Foiltec
  • Mechanical Engineering : Skelly & Couch
  • Interior Design : selgascano
  • Landscape : Schulze+Grassov, selgascano
  • General Constructor : Ardmore
  • Country : United Kingdom
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The market welcomes locals and visitors thanks to its privileged location; just right at the main pedestrian access to the Greenwich Peninsula.

Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Image 22 of 36
Modelo
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Interior Photography
Modelo

The market celebrates its visible condition by being as transparent as possible. A very light metal structure and a stressed clear ETFE membrane cover a central spine in which we place the stalls and a seating area on top. This spine is the market itself. 

Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan

The stalls display at each side of the spine at ground level while a seating area is provided just above it and under the tree canopies. The whole spine is built with translucent backlight materials acting as a big lamp that illuminates the market and the ETFE membrane, making the whole market shines at night and become a focal point in the neighborhood. 

Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Image 33 of 36
Esquemas de concepto
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Interior Photography, Chair
© Iwan Baan
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Iwan Baan
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Image 27 of 36
Planta baja
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Image 31 of 36
Sección
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography, Steel
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Image 34 of 36
Esquema estructura
Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography, Steel

The market has its main access doors at both extremes of it but it is also accessible at the sides. These operable panels at the base level are built with polycarbonate instead to avoid any possible vandalism. The ETFE membrane is subdivided into different panels some of them are operable for ventilation reasons and to provide the wonderful feeling of being in a street market.

Design District Canteen / Selgascano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:The Gateway Pavilions, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0QE, United Kingdom

Selgascano
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Design District Canteen / Selgascano" [Cantina del Design District / Selgascano] 15 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992202/design-district-canteen-selgascano> ISSN 0719-8884

