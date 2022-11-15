Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeIshigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, BeamIshigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, SteelIshigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsIshigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images+ 14

Ishigaki, Japan
  • Design Team : Kenji Miyahara, Naoki Okayama, Kanna Matsuo, Takumi Kozuki, Yoo Shiho, Junlin Chen, Shoki An
  • Collaborators : Sugama Architect
  • City : Ishigaki
  • Country : Japan
Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Makoto Yoshida

Text description provided by the architects. Ishigaki City Hall, which was in a tsunami inundation zone, was relocated to a higher ground. The aim was to revive the Ishigaki landscape: layers of traditional red-tile stucco roofs surrounded by lush greenery. The planning was inspired by the settlement pattern of Ishigaki, where villages formed at the crossroads where rows of houses intersected.

Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel
© Makoto Yoshida

For the city hall, we arranged various functions around along an east-west and a north-south axis, creating a street open to the community. This street will be extended outside of the city hall, allowing a new town to be connected to the surrounding greenery.

Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Traditional roof tiles coated with plaster are disappearing from Okinawa because plaster is easily damaged. We were able to restore the pattern of red and white traditional tiles by using white glazing to create a border on each tile. By using modern technology, we attempted to bring back traditional sceneries and landscapes.

Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Project location

Address:672 Maezato, Ishigaki, Okinawa 907-8501, Japan

Kengo Kuma & Associates
Cite: "Ishigaki City Hall / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 15 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

