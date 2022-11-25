Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. 15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas

The washroom is a space often used by visitors. It can be the first impression one has of its owners. As small areas are usually the most difficult to innovate in an interior project, we have gathered some creative examples of this room.

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 2 of 1715 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 3 of 1715 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 4 of 1715 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 5 of 1715 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - More Images+ 12

A room with a toilet and a sink is enough to be called a washroom. Open and connected with other environments or closed, by innovating in materials, textures and colors, it can bring a lot of personality to the building. Below, check out 15 projects that can serve as inspiration.

Reforma de Apartamento no Edifício Anchieta / Firma Arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 6 of 17
Reforma de Apartamento no Edifício Anchieta / Firma Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

MEV Cabin / Studio Jean Verville architectes

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 4 of 17
MEV Cabin / Studio Jean Verville architectes. Image: © Maxime Brouillet

CVU Apartment / flipê arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 12 of 17
CVU Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 14 of 17
Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura. Image: © Maura Mello

Reforma Apartamento Tapiales / Estudio Tag

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 15 of 17
Reforma Apartamento Tapiales / Estudio Tag. Image: © Bruto Studio

Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 5 of 17
Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura. Image: © André Klotz

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 16 of 17
House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes. Image: © Del Rio Bani

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 17 of 17
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects. Image: © Emily Bartlett

Pugets Artisanal Bakery / Bancaù Architectes

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 2 of 17
Pugets Artisanal Bakery / Bancaù Architectes. Image: © Lorenzo Zandri

Livraria Cabeceira / Estúdio Guega

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 7 of 17
Livraria Cabeceira / Estúdio Guega. Image: © Juliana Deeke

IMO Apartment / flipê arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 8 of 17
IMO Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image: © Rodrigo Xavier

House n.03 / Mana arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 9 of 17
House n.03 / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Apartamento Pinheiros / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 10 of 17
Apartamento Pinheiros / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Painal Farm / N2B Arquitetura

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 3 of 17
Painal Farm / N2B Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Apartamento AG / Maria Araujo Arquitetura e Design

15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas - Image 11 of 17
Apartamento AG / Maria Araujo Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Júlia Tótoli

