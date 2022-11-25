15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas

The washroom is a space often used by visitors. It can be the first impression one has of its owners. As small areas are usually the most difficult to innovate in an interior project, we have gathered some creative examples of this room.
A room with a toilet and a sink is enough to be called a washroom. Open and connected with other environments or closed, by innovating in materials, textures and colors, it can bring a lot of personality to the building. Below, check out 15 projects that can serve as inspiration.