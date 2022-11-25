15 Inspiring Washroom Ideas

Save this picture! Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura. Image: © Maura Mello

The washroom is a space often used by visitors. It can be the first impression one has of its owners. As small areas are usually the most difficult to innovate in an interior project, we have gathered some creative examples of this room.

+ 12

A room with a toilet and a sink is enough to be called a washroom. Open and connected with other environments or closed, by innovating in materials, textures and colors, it can bring a lot of personality to the building. Below, check out 15 projects that can serve as inspiration.

Save this picture! Reforma de Apartamento no Edifício Anchieta / Firma Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! MEV Cabin / Studio Jean Verville architectes. Image: © Maxime Brouillet

Save this picture! CVU Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura. Image: © Maura Mello

Save this picture! Reforma Apartamento Tapiales / Estudio Tag. Image: © Bruto Studio

Save this picture! Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura. Image: © André Klotz

Save this picture! House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes. Image: © Del Rio Bani

Save this picture! Pugets Artisanal Bakery / Bancaù Architectes. Image: © Lorenzo Zandri

Save this picture! Livraria Cabeceira / Estúdio Guega. Image: © Juliana Deeke

Save this picture! IMO Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image: © Rodrigo Xavier

Save this picture! Apartamento Pinheiros / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Painal Farm / N2B Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos