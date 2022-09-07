Submit a Project Advertise
House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes

  • Architects: GCA Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  388
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Del Rio Bani
  • Partner : Jordi Castañé Portella
  • Project Leader : Cristina Diez Rubio
  • Collaborator : Andrea Arqués Fernández
  • Structural Engineer : Static Engineering
  • MEP : PGI Engineering & Consulting
  • Landscape Architect : Local4
  • Country : Spain
House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The main challenge of the project was to adapt the building to the terrain in order to minimize its visual and environmental impact. Taking advantage of the sloping topography and sparser tree cover, the house is located in the highest part of the terrain. 

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Del Rio Bani

Being slightly elevated with respect to the plains that surround it, the house has outstanding views and an intimate connection with the outside space, characterized by lush native vegetation, as it is on the edge of the forest of Les Gavarres.

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Chair
© Del Rio Bani

The house consists of two main volumes: one where the living room and day areas are located, on a single level, and another volume of two levels where the bedrooms are located. These two volumes are connected through half levels with the main staircase so that the transitions in the house always occur in a comfortable and natural way. 

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Image 24 of 25
Concepto

The practice of combining the spaces by means of controlled heights gives the house a proportionate scale and an optimal adaptation to the topography.

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Del Rio Bani

A large roof of Arabic tiles, sloping, like the terrain itself, covers these volumes, giving the whole a compositional unity of great character.

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Del Rio Bani
House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Bedroom
© Del Rio Bani

The large windows in the living room emphasize the dialogue and harmony that have been achieved between the house and the surrounding nature.

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Image 25 of 25
Planta baja

The outdoor spaces are structured by terraces that give the area around the house the appearance of farmland.

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Del Rio Bani
House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Interior Photography, Deck, Beam
© Del Rio Bani

In order to achieve a harmonious and respectful integration with the environment, natural materials typical of the area, such as natural stone, lime stucco, reclaimed Arabic tiles, and wood, were used in the development of the project.

House in Costa Brava / GCA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Del Rio Bani

GCA Architectes
