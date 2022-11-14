B&O Wooden Car Park / HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT

+ 14

Project Leader : Andreas Ströhle M.Sc.

City : Bad Aibling

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. An innovative mixed-use district is growing in the north of the Upper Bavarian town of Bad Aibling. It is designed to be emission-free and built entirely from renewable raw materials.

This multi-story car park is made primarily of wood, with load-bearing elements constructed from beech, glulam, and cross-laminated timber. The translucent, two-story pavilion blends unobtrusively into the park landscape lined with old trees. It extends as an additional longitudinal structure along the main traffic artery.

A sculpturally designed concrete ramp, and the filigree steel staircase opposite, contrast the stringent material concept. The mastic asphalt road surface extends into the interior as a protective layer, where slender slats filter the light and act as fall protection.

»We created an open structure for permeability, brightness, and for the users’ sense of security. The challenge of the planning was to predict the movement behavior as well as the swelling and shrinkage behavior of the wooden beams. Problem-solving at its best.«