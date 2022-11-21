Different Types of Windows and How to Use Them

An indispensable item, windows are fundamental to bringing more comfort to a room. Besides the desired connection between the interior and exterior, it is through their openings that it is possible to provide natural lighting and ventilation to the rooms.

Today, window frames are made of aluminum, steel, wood or PVC. There are several technologies for choosing the glasses and treatments they can receive. Light quality in the room can be improved through these treatments, as well as thermal and acoustic insulation. If the design of some windows is improved, as they make better use of space, others follow the most common models on the market. For that reason, we list the main ones here:

Casement Windows

Casement windows are usually fixed on the side of the frames and rotate vertically. Installing locks on the walls to hold their sheets prevents them from closing with the wind.

Tilt Windows

Tilt windows are suitable for areas that need constant ventilation, such as kitchens, service areas and bathrooms. They open from a side lever and, depending on the treatment of the glass, can maintain complete privacy from the environment while ventilating it.

Folding Windows

Folding windows have the greatest aesthetic appeal. When opened their leaves fold like an accordion, allowing different designs for the room, or a very wide opening to the outside. Therefore, it usually has a greater extension and is placed in larger rooms such as living rooms, bedrooms or hallways.

Sliding Windows

One of the most popular on the market. It has at least two sheets, and when one of them is open, air circulates in the room. For bedrooms, it is important to choose models that have light control. For kitchens and living rooms, where natural light can be more abundant, it is possible to use glass in both sheets.

Fixed Windows

The fixed window does not have any kind of opening. It only serves to provide light to the room while being a part of it.

Sash Windows

Common in old houses, the sash window has a fixed part at the top and another that slides from the bottom to the top, and to keep it fixed it is necessary to install locks. In addition, it can receive two other opening sheets, which are usually shutters to help control luminosity and privacy.

Maxim-Ar Windows

One of the most used in small rooms, the maxim-air window is similar to the tilting window, with the difference that it always opens outwards.

Tilt and Turn Windows

This window is versatile as it allows different openings: turning or tilting. Thus, it is possible to control the wind by allowing its partial or total entry. It can feature a glass sheet and a shutter to control the light - ideal for rooms that require darkness, such as a TV room.

Pivot Windows

This window has two pivots that form the axis through which the glass will rotate to open. In this way, while part of it occupies an internal area, the other occupies an external area of the house.

Tilting Window

The mechanism of the tilting window is opposite to that of the maxim-air window, as it opens into the room and from the top, allowing constant ventilation.

Shutter Window

A very popular window, ideal for environments that receive a lot of sunlight or for privacy, as it allows airflow even when it is closed. Usually, its sheets are made of timber or metal and, depending on the frame, can be accompanied by opening or sliding glass sheets, which allow an even wider use.

Bay window

This window projects outwards from the building. It uses glass and creates a small space inside the room where benches or decorative elements can be placed. If when we talk about bay windows you imagine the Victorians, remember that you can design them in a contemporary way to compose with your projects.