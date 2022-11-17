Submit a Project Advertise
World
Tatiana Bilbao Designs Installation for MECCA Commission X NGV Women in Design 2022

  Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

The inaugural MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission opened on the 6th of October, 2022, unveiling a large-scale installation by Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao, who explores the concept of clothing as a symbol of protection and the associated practices of domestic labor, gender, and community. The MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission is an annual series that invites an international female designer or architect to create a significant new space for the NGV Collection. As the first and only initiative of its kind in Australia, the Commission will create a platform for the presentation of world-premiere topical works that amplify the contribution of women designers and architects.

Titled "Dirty clothes are washed at home (2022)", the installation is based on the notion of clothing as a symbol of body protection and the associated labor as an act of self-care. The centerpiece of the installation is a basin-like structure inspired by the 'Lavadero de Huichapan', a historic communal laundry located in the town of Huichapan, Hildalgo in Mexico. The construction of the 'lavadero' dates back to the 18th century and was built for the local community to have access to natural spring water. The communal structure represents a past practice of washing clothes in public spaces and the social bonds formed between communities through this act.

© NGV Melbourne
© NGV Melbourne

Symbolizing the age-old, cross-cultural practice of laundry, the installation is covered with large patchwork quilts, each composed of textiles and clothing donated and sewn by people from Berlin, Mexico City, and Melbourne who participated in workshops taught by Tatiana Bilbao. The wall drawings and mixed media collages depict communal laundries and laundries from around the world that form a collective memory of the diverse social interactions that laundry spaces have enabled in societies where associated labor often goes unnoticed.

© NGV Melbourne
© NGV Melbourne

The Women in Design Commission will highlight the innovative work of women in the field from Australia and around the world, as well as strengthen the NGV Collection for future generations. We thank MECCA for their visionary support of this first Australian initiative and commend their ongoing mission to uplift and empower women in the creative industries.
- Tony Ellwood AM, Director NGV

The MECCA x NGV Women in Design commission series is enabled by a significant contribution from MECCA Brands through its social change program, M-POWER, which champions equality and opportunity for women and girls. This is MECCA's largest single commitment to an Australian cultural institution and exponentially expands NGV's long-standing partnership with the brand. 

© NGV Melbourne
© NGV Melbourne

Over the past six years, our long-standing partnership with NGV has uplifted and empowered a group of incredible women artists and, at the same time, created a broader awareness of the underrepresentation of women in the arts, a historical imbalance that we are committed to addressing. I am incredibly excited that this MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission will highlight the creative minds and their extraordinary contribution of women in the design space. Tatiana Bilbao is a global innovator whose work sets a benchmark for sustainability, ethics and community.
- Jo Horgan, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, MECCA Brands

MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission: Tatiana Bilbao from NGV Melbourne on Vimeo.

The MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission 2022: Tatiana Bilbao will be on display from the 6th of October, 2022 to the 29th of January, 2023 at NGV International, St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Free admission. For more information visit NGV.

Top #Tags