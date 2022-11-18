In Search of the Elemental: Tactile Surfaces Inspired by the Particles of the Universe

Save this picture! Cortesia de Fiandre Architectural Surfaces

The search for the fundamental particle has been driving curious minds for much longer than we imagine. Leucippus and Democritus, Greek philosophers from the 5th century B.C., were the first to propose that the entire universe was made up of particles called atoms, indivisible and colliding against each other in an infinite void. Since then much has been studied about how dynamics actually take place at the atomic level (neutrons, protons and electrons), and there is still much to be discovered. Understanding the Higgs boson, for example, may even lead to a new understanding of the origin of the universe and life, since it can explain how elementary particles have mass. Moving from atomic abstraction to the world as we know it is a fascinating thing. It was this plunge into the particle –the smallest known part of the universe– which inspired the new collection by the Italian company Fiandre Architectural Surfaces, which produces ceramic pieces for spaces.

From particle to mass, from mass to matter, from matter to surface, from surface to application. “Starting ideally from the origins of the universe, the Big Bang, PULSAR is inspired by matter, not only in its geological sense but also as the genesis from atom to infinity, searching for an architectural and symbolic identity that connects humans to their deepest roots.” This is the path explored by the collection: like a sensory journey, an explosion of matter with stylistic and emotional value, improved by beautiful tactile and visual depth. PULSAR is inspired by matter, not only in its geological sense, but also as the genesis of the atom to infinity, seeking an architectural and symbolic identity that connects human beings to their deepest roots.

PULSAR is a new collection by Fiandre Architectural Surfaces, generated from natural raw materials. Its uses are mainly for flooring and wall coverings, and the pieces can be used in interiors and wet environments, in sizes 120x120, 120x60, and 60x60 cm, all 1 cm thick. With a natural appearance that is rich in details, the earthy tones create a variety of combinations for both classic and trend-setting projects.

The full-bodied technique used to make it reveals the full thickness of the product, which is uniform and constant from the surface through the body. This feature makes it ideal for designs with molded and visible edges, allowing surfaces to be decorated by subtraction, as if engraved. That is, the piece maintains its initial appearance throughout the thickness, even in cases of wear or damage. To achieve this, a pioneering production process is used, where raw materials and natural minerals are combined without any predetermined pattern, creating a harmonious mixture of granules and flakes that make each slab unique and not repeatable.

The series comes in five natural color shades –Snow Pulsar, Graphite Pulsar, Gravel Pulsar, Silt Pulsar and Dune Pulsar– and three finishes – Satin (smooth and silky to the touch, yet matte), Natural R10B (textured to the touch, yet without any visual roughness) and Structured R10B (plays on textured irregularities that are emphasized by the light, a specific feature that makes it visually ideal for wall coverings).

In addition to the aesthetic and tactile properties, the patented Active Surfaces® technology explores the photo-catalytic properties of titanium dioxide which, combined with silver, make ceramics an anti-microorganism and odor-resistant material. Thanks to exposure to light (natural or artificial) and to moisture in the air, Active Surfaces® are able to eliminate bacteria, viruses, fungi and mold. Likewise, they also eliminate bad odors, prevent the formation of polluting particles and stop dirt from sticking, leaving rooms healthier and more comfortable. Their antiviral efficacy has also been proven for the COVID virus, which can be 94% eliminated in just 4 hours of exposure to natural and artificial light.

Learn more about this and other Fiandre products in our materials catalog.