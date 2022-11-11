Submit a Project Advertise
World
Le Costil House Renovation / Anatomies d'Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Sap-en-Auge, France
  • Architects: Anatomies d'Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  83
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Olivier Sabatier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Couverture Grolleau, Depuis 1920, Eco-Pertica, Scheck & Déco
  • Architectural Design : Raphaël Walther
  • Study Architects : Emmanuel Stern
  • Site Architect : Mathis Rager
  • City : Sap-en-Auge
  • Country : France

© Olivier Sabatier

Text description provided by the architects. How to recontextualize the act of building our homes? In other words, how to reconnect our habitat to its territory, taking into account its particularities and resources: climate, geography, history, built heritage, local materials, and regional building techniques? And how to take advantage of this recontextualization to provide an architectural response to the ecological challenges of the Anthropocene epoch?

© Olivier Sabatier
© Olivier Sabatier

With “Le Costil”, in Normandy (France), Anatomies d’Architecture proposes to approach ecological construction through unique experimentation. The renovation of an 83m² traditional brick house (or “longère”) with unprecedented ambitions : 0% concrete, 0% plastic, and 100% natural materials from within a radius of less than 100 km.

Hemp insulation, raw earth coatings, timber frames made of local chestnut and oak tree, reuse of traditional bricks, recycled corks, foundations made of locust tree trunks, floors made of reused wood windows… for the past two years, Anatomies d’Architecture carried out the construction while constantly trying to find alternative and local solutions to conventional buildings.

© Olivier Sabatier
Ground Floor Plan

This project was only made possible thanks to remarkable people in Normandy that keep fighting every day for the preservation of local and traditional craftsmanship, ancestral practice, regional solidarity, and short circuits: farmers, lumberjacks, sawmills, quarrymen, masons, historians, researchers, apprentices, volunteers…

© Olivier Sabatier



Top #Tags