Le Costil House Renovation / Anatomies d'Architecture

Houses, Renovation • Sap-en-Auge, France Architects: Anatomies d'Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 83 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Olivier Sabatier

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Couverture Grolleau , Depuis 1920 , Eco-Pertica , Scheck & Déco

Architectural Design : Raphaël Walther

Study Architects : Emmanuel Stern

Site Architect : Mathis Rager

City : Sap-en-Auge

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. How to recontextualize the act of building our homes? In other words, how to reconnect our habitat to its territory, taking into account its particularities and resources: climate, geography, history, built heritage, local materials, and regional building techniques? And how to take advantage of this recontextualization to provide an architectural response to the ecological challenges of the Anthropocene epoch?

With “Le Costil”, in Normandy (France), Anatomies d’Architecture proposes to approach ecological construction through unique experimentation. The renovation of an 83m² traditional brick house (or “longère”) with unprecedented ambitions : 0% concrete, 0% plastic, and 100% natural materials from within a radius of less than 100 km.

Hemp insulation, raw earth coatings, timber frames made of local chestnut and oak tree, reuse of traditional bricks, recycled corks, foundations made of locust tree trunks, floors made of reused wood windows… for the past two years, Anatomies d’Architecture carried out the construction while constantly trying to find alternative and local solutions to conventional buildings.

This project was only made possible thanks to remarkable people in Normandy that keep fighting every day for the preservation of local and traditional craftsmanship, ancestral practice, regional solidarity, and short circuits: farmers, lumberjacks, sawmills, quarrymen, masons, historians, researchers, apprentices, volunteers…