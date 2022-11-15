Technology and Tradition: Spotlighting Emerging Hungarian Designers

Save this picture! JEAN clothes rack from Forms design. Image © 360 Design Budapest

A Hungarian proverb says "Aki tagadja a múltat, az nem talál jövőt", telling of the importance of using our past experiences to write our future, but balancing these two endless worlds – the traditions and culture of one, with the technology and innovation of the other – is often key to creating timeless design.

At the annual 360 Design Budapest event, Hungary’s most important cultural showcase of emerging and existing homegrown talent, the interconnectedness of both time and art inspired three key themes of storytelling (history and tradition), education (youthful talent and sustainability) and digitalization (technology and innovation).

Here are some of the standout designers, manufacturers, and their products from the week: