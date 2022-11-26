Submit a Project Advertise
World
ISSN 0719-8884
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Lodging, Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center
Randwijk, The Netherlands
  • Architects: EVA architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luuk Kramer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Accoya, Unilin, Kalzip, VBI
  • Lead Architects : Jeroen Baars, Maarten Terberg
  • Assistant Designer : Daniël Grootbekker
  • Model : Marc van Zantvliet
  • Builders : Van de Broek, Prefit
  • Installations E : Staps Elektro
  • Installations W : Cornelisse Installatiebedrijf
  • City : Randwijk
  • Country : The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Exterior Photography
© Luuk Kramer

Text description provided by the architects. The community house, shooting club De Schutters and football club EMM in Randwijk all had plans for new accommodation and decided to join forces to build a new, joint building. In the Randwijk area, there are a number of brick factories that let the bricks dry in elongated sheds with saddle roofs and gentle slopes.

Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Luuk Kramer
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luuk Kramer
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Exterior Photography
© Luuk Kramer

In addition, there are also Moluccan barracks in the area with the same archetypal shape. These references were used as a starting point for the design in the form and use of materials.

Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Luuk Kramer
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Image 17 of 17
Plan - Basement
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luuk Kramer

The shooting range and changing rooms are located in the basement. This has been kept sober and effective, so that there was more budget to be able to build the top floor completely in wood, like a pavilion on a pedestal. The east side of the new multifunctional building is open and transparent with a view of the main field of the football club.

Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Luuk Kramer
Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam
© Luuk Kramer

The west side is more closed and understated. On the first floor, there are three multifunctional spaces of different sizes that can be used independently or at the same time according to the demand and the simultaneous presence of the users. The building is energy neutral.

Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luuk Kramer

Cite: "Multifunctional Accommodation / EVA architecten" 26 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991949/multifunctional-accommodation-eva-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

