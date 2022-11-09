For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO

+ 6

Installation • Paris, France Architects: AMO

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Benoit Florençon

Amo Director : Samir Bantal

Project Leader : Konstantinos Papasimakis

Team : Silvio de Mio, Yufei Jiang, Adam Kouki

City : Paris

Country : France

For the Joy of Play is an exhibition in Paris created by AMO and CONSUL. It is a series of environments for play – vibrant in color – inspired by LEGO elements and football.

A translucent and inflatable structure, yellow in color, occupies the historic courtyard of the Hôtel Particulier at the Rue de Francs-Bourgeois, creating an immersive environment, where the public can collectively create a mural with LEGO pieces. From here, visitors wander to the Lab – an activity space with a red setting and colorful elements. These elements are adjustable – like LEGO pieces on the floor – at times serving as s stations for group games, and others seating for public talks.

A narrow green tunnel is a threshold into space in shades of blue, where interactive screens showing jerseys evoke the experience of being in a football locker room. A magenta room called the Arena – conceptualized as a Cartesian environment – is a field for play. Visitors who know each other or not being called up to play table football games together.

Pure geometries and strong colors of the temporary installation, set against the textured historic fabric of the Hôtel Particulier, have resulted in a new landscape for play – to uncover the meaning of fun.