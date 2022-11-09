Submit a Project Advertise
  5. For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO

For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO

For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Paris, France
  • Architects: AMO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Benoit Florençon
For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Benoit Florençon

For the Joy of Play is an exhibition in Paris created by AMO and CONSUL. It is a series of environments for play – vibrant in color – inspired by LEGO elements and football.

For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO - Interior Photography
© Benoit Florençon

A translucent and inflatable structure, yellow in color, occupies the historic courtyard of the Hôtel Particulier at the Rue de Francs-Bourgeois, creating an immersive environment, where the public can collectively create a mural with LEGO pieces. From here, visitors wander to the Lab – an activity space with a red setting and colorful elements. These elements are adjustable – like LEGO pieces on the floor – at times serving as s stations for group games, and others seating for public talks. 

A narrow green tunnel is a threshold into space in shades of blue, where interactive screens showing jerseys evoke the experience of being in a football locker room. A magenta room called the Arena – conceptualized as a Cartesian environment – is a field for play. Visitors who know each other or not being called up to play table football games together. 

For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO - Interior Photography
© Benoit Florençon

Pure geometries and strong colors of the temporary installation, set against the textured historic fabric of the Hôtel Particulier, have resulted in a new landscape for play – to uncover the meaning of fun. 

For the Joy of Play Exhibition / AMO - Image 4 of 6
© Benoit Florençon

