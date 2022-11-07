Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Germany
  5. Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten

Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten

Save
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten

Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickRechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, ArchRechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - BrickRechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Interior Photography+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Elementary & Middle School
Mülheim, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Thilo Rohländer

Text description provided by the architects. As early as 1873, the first Protestant school was built on the present Rechenacker site but it was destroyed by a bombing raid in 1943. The area in the district of Oberhausen Styrum was subsequently characterized by various educational institutions. Today the Landwehrschule, built in 1957, as well as the Rechenacker municipal daycare center, built in 1973, are located on the property. The city of Oberhausen needed to expand the existing daycare center from the 1970s with an independent building on the Rechenacker Education Campus. 

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thilo Rohländer

The spatial program provided for a two-group daycare center. Since the disposition of the site for a new building with approximately 400 square meters of floor space turned out to be rather challenging, we developed a 60-meter-long and 7.50-meter-wide building block.

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Image 15 of 22
Site plan

Which is located between the elementary school and the kindergarten. A "wall" can be considered as an analogy for the building form. On the south side, a "play alley" is created by the placement of the new building in relation to the existing kindergarten. 

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Thilo Rohländer
Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thilo Rohländer
Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Image 17 of 22
Floor plan

The shape of the south facade is characterized by large openings which were also necessary for reasons of an escape route.  A precast concrete element in L-shape was placed over the respective windows and french doors as a sun protection element and characterizes the shape of the building. This element is mirrored on the north facade as a bench for the children.

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Concrete, Arch
© Thilo Rohländer
Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Brick
© Thilo Rohländer

The north façade is only characterized by three-floor depths and two small point windows, which are intended to give the children a view into their next stage of life, "namely school". From the outside, the building's materialization appears as a red brick volume, thus forming a relationship with the existing buildings of the Landwehr School from the 1950s

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Image 13 of 22
© Thilo Rohländer
Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Sink
© Thilo Rohländer

The building is accessed on the south side by an expressively designed inwardly staggered entrance.  The floor plan is kept very simple. The two group rooms are accessed via a long corridor that roughly corresponds to the entire length of the building. 

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Windows, Brick, Facade
© Thilo Rohländer

The group rooms are characterized by the fact that they push themselves slightly out of the overall volumetry. This creates room niches that accommodate the checkrooms in the form of room-filling wooden furniture and thus form clear addresses for the children inside the building.  

Save this picture!
Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Thilo Rohländer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Styrum, 45476 Mülheim, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DRATZ Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolGermany
Cite: "Rechenacker Education Campus / DRATZ Architekten" 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991802/rechenacker-education-campus-dratz-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags