World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, FacadeGrand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, SteelGrand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGrand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 48

Educational Architecture
Vitry-sur-Seine, France
  • Construction : Lalie Vaillant, Carole Charrier
  • Studies : Nicoletta Mosco
  • Competition : Charlotte Lefebvre
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Education: The building is a training center for building apprentices including the CFA Electricité, the CFA Couverture & Plomberie, the CFA des métiers de la finition, the IREF and the APAS.
  • Engineering : Scoping
  • Acoustics : Alternative
  • Economy : AXIO
  • City : Vitry-sur-Seine
  • Country : France
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pierre-Louis Mabire

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to teaching the construction trades, the Grand Paris Eco Campus contributes to the modification of the Domaine Cherioux in Vitry-sur-Seine, a metropolitan area of ​​Paris. The shape of the plot is a tapered triangle of 150m by 50m. To the two North/South crossings separating the three blocks is added an East/West crossing, bisecting the composition. The six buildings, individualized by the masterplan, form a small neighborhood in which the central street becomes the major interest of users.

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

The Eco Campus is a training center for building workers. It brings together future plumbers, electricians, painters, and more. Constructing a place to train apprentice construction workers allows techniques that will be taught to be put into perspective with the building that houses them. The construction becomes part of the application of the knowledge taught. It is an opportunity to show a rigorous way of building, and a simple way of implementing it.

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Pierre-Louis Mabire
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Image 42 of 48
Building Section

The interior street leveling of the double height of the workshops on the ground floor brings together, distributes, and organizes the site. It is covered by ETFE cushions supported by a traditionally assembled and triangulated framework.

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Luc Boegly
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade
© Pierre-Louis Mabire
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Pierre-Louis Mabire

Bricks are used on facades and make the surface of the walls vibrate, linking the 1930s structures of the Chérioux estate to the Eco-Campus building. With brick and wood as the main materiality, the building becomes a metaphor for the factories that once existed in this district.

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Luc Boegly

The project and its covered gallery reinterpret the angular planes and the stepped elevations of the buildings of the old suburbs, creating a place that is both contemporary and inscribed in history.

Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pierre-Louis Mabire

Project location

Address:195 Rue Julian Grimau, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France

PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes
WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes" 04 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags