Grand Paris Eco-Campus / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes

+ 48

Construction : Lalie Vaillant, Carole Charrier

Studies : Nicoletta Mosco

Competition : Charlotte Lefebvre

Program / Use / Building Function : Education: The building is a training center for building apprentices including the CFA Electricité, the CFA Couverture & Plomberie, the CFA des métiers de la finition, the IREF and the APAS.

Engineering : Scoping

Acoustics : Alternative

Economy : AXIO

City : Vitry-sur-Seine

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to teaching the construction trades, the Grand Paris Eco Campus contributes to the modification of the Domaine Cherioux in Vitry-sur-Seine, a metropolitan area of ​​Paris. The shape of the plot is a tapered triangle of 150m by 50m. To the two North/South crossings separating the three blocks is added an East/West crossing, bisecting the composition. The six buildings, individualized by the masterplan, form a small neighborhood in which the central street becomes the major interest of users.

The Eco Campus is a training center for building workers. It brings together future plumbers, electricians, painters, and more. Constructing a place to train apprentice construction workers allows techniques that will be taught to be put into perspective with the building that houses them. The construction becomes part of the application of the knowledge taught. It is an opportunity to show a rigorous way of building, and a simple way of implementing it.

The interior street leveling of the double height of the workshops on the ground floor brings together, distributes, and organizes the site. It is covered by ETFE cushions supported by a traditionally assembled and triangulated framework.

Bricks are used on facades and make the surface of the walls vibrate, linking the 1930s structures of the Chérioux estate to the Eco-Campus building. With brick and wood as the main materiality, the building becomes a metaphor for the factories that once existed in this district.

The project and its covered gallery reinterpret the angular planes and the stepped elevations of the buildings of the old suburbs, creating a place that is both contemporary and inscribed in history.