World
Save
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, WindowsFive Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeFive Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, PatioFive Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hwaseong-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Architecture Lab Boum
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  193
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Texture on Texture
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Kitchen Lino, Nexus Tile, Zion Brick
  • Lead Architect : Youhong Kim
  • Design Team : Da-in Chae, Da-seul Kim, Ye-eun Kim
  • City : Hwaseong-si
  • Country : South Korea
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Texture on Texture

Text description provided by the architects. The small hill running from the east was sinking gently as it passed through the site and went west. It was a land that was open southwest like that. We could cover the several blue sandwich panel roofs in the village by raising the fence. Then, it seemed to be wonderful that the harmony of the green yard, the horizon of the fence, the sky above it, the small hill near the east, and the far view open to the southwest. The house had to be placed quietly behind the landscape and a device to contain them.

Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Texture on Texture
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Image 28 of 35
Site Plan
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Texture on Texture

We set the house horizontally and keep it as wide as possible. So, the house actively relates to the land, but it does not feel overwhelming. We need a "gesture" to remain as a background, not an object, as much as possible (Even if it's just a rhetorical expression). We choose mild-toned simple brick rather than decorative brick. It makes the house look like a single mass or simple wall, and the five voids in the courtyard can be revealed.

Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Texture on Texture
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Image 29 of 35
Plan - First Floor
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Texture on Texture

When the plan was unfolded, a courtyard was formed. It attracts the landscape into the house and extends the interior to the outside. It's a classic methodology that it's nothing new, but it's a cheat key that can't fail. Each of the five courtyards has the following roles: reception on the porch, extension of the living room, functional separation for the daughter's music studio, backyard for wife and her personal guest, and as a device for the privacy of the bathroom and the view of the bathtub.

Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Column
© Texture on Texture
Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Image 34 of 35
Sections 1&2

After the landscape is settled, the front yard is just wide open, while the back yard is elaborate and plentiful, so it felt like a house with a secret mood. The scenery of the yard meets each other transparently through the courtyard and windows, with a different atmosphere. The bricks are revealed with slight differences in colors, such as pink, yellow, and beige, depending on the weather and the texture of sunlight. The little pleasure of seeing this variation is given only to the people who live in this house.

Five Courtyards House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Texture on Texture

Project gallery

About this office
Architecture Lab Boum
Office

Material

Brick

