Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. India
  5. Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio

Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio

Save
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio

Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior PhotographyMultipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior PhotographyMultipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Interior PhotographyMultipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Recreation & Training
Rajkot, India
  • Architects: playball studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  890
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dhrupad Shukla
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Sika, Asian Paints
  • Lead Architects : Ronak Gangdev, Celia Fernandez Duque, Yash Vaghasia, Anmol Perke
  • Contractor : Coreline Consultant
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography
© Dhrupad Shukla

Text description provided by the architects. St. Mary’s School is one of the important educational institutions of Rajkot with a rich history spanning 60+ years. The school enjoys the luxury of an open ground of 19000 SQM dedicated purely to the students’ recreational activities. The location for their new basketball court was selected close to the already existing one so that simultaneous training sessions can be carried out. This location is at the southeast corner of the School’s open ground, with a line of lush trees dotting the eastern edge. The site opens to the vast ground on the western edge while the existing basketball court is on the northern edge.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dhrupad Shukla
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Image 26 of 26
Diagram
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography
© Dhrupad Shukla

The program was straightforward, an open-air basketball court with peripheral seating. After studying the context, it was observed that this facility should not act as an isolated island in the open ground. It was proposed that this new facility embraces the multipurpose ground’s character and activities, by having its peripheral seating only on three sides and opening itself to the open ground.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography
© Dhrupad Shukla
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Interior Photography
© Dhrupad Shukla

Taking this chain of thought further; the peripheral seating is devised in a way that it gradually rises from the ground. The seating steps are placed in a playful way starting from a single step of 3000 x 600 x 300 MM, leading to a staggered formation of seven steps increasing in height. This module is then mirrored and placed perpendicular to the first module, and the junction of these modules is carved out to create a dynamic entry point. The now combined L-shaped module is then mirrored to the other side of the court, thereby enveloping the court on three sides.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography
© Dhrupad Shukla
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Image 19 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Dhrupad Shukla

Each module is assigned a primary color, based on the colors of the School’s four Houses. These colors also follow the same logic as the form; the first step is assigned the lightest shade, and as the height increases, it gets darker, with the highest step being the pure prime color. The main court is a combination of two shades of brown, to differentiate the playing zones, but also to match and merge with the dusty brown hue of the open ground. The peripheral space around the main court is left as exposed concrete, allowing it to act as a neutral differentiating belt between the browns and primary colors.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dhrupad Shukla

This playful yet simple assembly ensures that this new platform is frequented by all; during the mid-morning recess break, students use it to sit, play and climb; while in the evenings, parents use it to sit while waiting for their children to finish training. It is also used as an informal amphitheater for inter-House competitions and as a pavilion for cricket and football matches. It has truly amalgamated itself to the open character of the multipurpose ground, apart from serving just as a basketball court.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rajkot, Guyarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
playball studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingIndia
Cite: "Multipurpose Court at St. Mary’s School / playball studio" 03 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991613/multipurpose-court-at-st-marys-school-playball-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags