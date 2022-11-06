Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, CourtyardWooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Chair, BeamWooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Broek in Waterland, The Netherlands
  • Architects: HOYT Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jaro van Meerten
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BORA, Hotbath, Kalfire, Leegwater Houtbereiding B.V., Minotti, Monier, Siemens
  • Lead Architect : Joris van Hoytema
  • Interior Design : Studio JVM
Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jaro van Meerten

Text description provided by the architects. The historic village of Broek in Waterland is known for its large wooden houses. These historic houses were built in the 17th century often by captains of the Dutch East Indies company, one of the world’s first multinationals. Originally the houses were painted in various colours but later economic decline made the people use just grey primer to paint and maintain the houses.

Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Jaro van Meerten

Nowadays the village is characterized by a large quantity of grey detached wooden houses. An important piece of cultural heritage and a tourist destination. Just on the edge of the village was an empty plot. Building regulations and beauty committees required an architecture taking into account the historical setting.HOYT Architects designed a house on this spot that both in scale, colour and material referred to de older wooden houses but had its own contemporary architecture.

Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Jaro van Meerten
Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Jaro van Meerten
Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jaro van Meerten
Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Image 34 of 44
Floor Plans

HOYT tried to create a non-distinct look of an agricultural building common for this rural surrounding. The facade is built with reclaimed red cedar from a demolished building. The wood was removed from the other building, brushed and used again in the same width and length as in the previous building. Besides the environmental benefits, it has also immediately the typical patina of western red cedar. Also, the interior is largely made of local pinewood.

Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Jaro van Meerten
Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Jaro van Meerten

For the roof, HOYT used the same tiles as where used in the rest of the village referring to the historic character. The ground floor of the house is designed as liquid space overflowing in different zones and functions. The main theme is the interaction between the inner spaces and the vast open space outside. The view over the fields can be experienced throughout the house. In the garden HOYT designed a small guesthouse and sauna.

Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Jaro van Meerten

Project gallery

"Wooden House with Facade of Reclaimed Wood / HOYT Architecten" 06 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

