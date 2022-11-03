Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts

House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts

Save
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts

House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Exterior PhotographyHouse of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenHouse of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, BeamHouse of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tirur, India
  • Site Supervision : Rahul Venugopal
  • Detailed Drawings : Thejas V K
  • Fabrics & Curtains : Zayan Curtains
  • Electronic Appliances : Nikshan Electronics
  • Sofa And Upholstery : Exotic Sofas
  • Metal Works : PS Metal Fab
  • Aluminium Windows : Infinity Frames
  • City : Tirur
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Text description provided by the architects. The house of Noushad is in Tirur, Malappuram, Kerala, India. The house is designed for Mr. Noushad and his family of two. The client approached us with a stunning riverfront plot and we knew at once the most challenging thing about this project would be designing a house that enhances the site's beauty. The client's requirements were solid, a four-bedroom house with the entire house having an uninterrupted view of the river yet maintaining a sense of privacy from neighboring plots.

Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Image 29 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

We wanted to design a very minimal house with a unique massing and composition that sort of blends with the site character. The solid cantilevered facade upon entry aid in drawing all attention to the structure concealing the river. As you further move along upon entry the structure opens up to a fish pond along with the river in front laying out an infinite view. This significant feature brings the tranquility of nature into the structure as well.

Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Image 32 of 32
Section
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Countertop, Chair
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

As far as the spatial configuration is concerned, the trees on the site, including the riverfront, played an important role. This brought in the idea of providing seamless glass along the north side of the site bringing abundant sunlight into the interiors, the metal staircase along with a slanting wall on which it rests delivers the aspect of overall structure to the interior. The south-facing walls are double-wall offered to reduce the heat gain.  

Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Image 30 of 32
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

The design shapes into a volume that provide cross ventilation, and different orientations connecting each space on different levels, zoning bedrooms, and dining into the private zone such that they have access to the river view. The cantilevered balcony adds character to the design along with providing access to a 270° view of the river and the forest in front.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
3dor Concepts
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts" 03 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991568/house-of-noushad-3dor-concepts> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags