House of Noushad / 3dor Concepts

+ 32

Site Supervision : Rahul Venugopal

Detailed Drawings : Thejas V K

Fabrics & Curtains : Zayan Curtains

Electronic Appliances : Nikshan Electronics

Sofa And Upholstery : Exotic Sofas

Metal Works : PS Metal Fab

Aluminium Windows : Infinity Frames

City : Tirur

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. The house of Noushad is in Tirur, Malappuram, Kerala, India. The house is designed for Mr. Noushad and his family of two. The client approached us with a stunning riverfront plot and we knew at once the most challenging thing about this project would be designing a house that enhances the site's beauty. The client's requirements were solid, a four-bedroom house with the entire house having an uninterrupted view of the river yet maintaining a sense of privacy from neighboring plots.

We wanted to design a very minimal house with a unique massing and composition that sort of blends with the site character. The solid cantilevered facade upon entry aid in drawing all attention to the structure concealing the river. As you further move along upon entry the structure opens up to a fish pond along with the river in front laying out an infinite view. This significant feature brings the tranquility of nature into the structure as well.

As far as the spatial configuration is concerned, the trees on the site, including the riverfront, played an important role. This brought in the idea of providing seamless glass along the north side of the site bringing abundant sunlight into the interiors, the metal staircase along with a slanting wall on which it rests delivers the aspect of overall structure to the interior. The south-facing walls are double-wall offered to reduce the heat gain.

The design shapes into a volume that provide cross ventilation, and different orientations connecting each space on different levels, zoning bedrooms, and dining into the private zone such that they have access to the river view. The cantilevered balcony adds character to the design along with providing access to a 270° view of the river and the forest in front.