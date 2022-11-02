Architect Elissa Aalto's Centenary Exhibition Opens in Finland

Save this picture! Elissa Aalto in Lappia Hall construction site. Image Courtesy of © Alvar Aalto Foundation

To commemorate the centenary of Elissa Aalto (1922-2022), the Alvar Aalto Foundation brought into tour an exhibition showcasing the life's work of this talented and influential Finnish architect and designer. From September to November 23, 2022, the exhibition sheds light on her public and private role in the everyday life of Alvar Aalto's architect's office alongside her famous architect husband. The tour will take place in the Cities of Rovaniemi, Alajärvi, and Tammisaari, home to many buildings designed by the legendary Finnish architect couple.

Partner and designer Elissa Aalto was a mainstay at Alvar Aalto architect's office and the Foundation. She graduated as an architect in Helsinki in 1949 and commenced work at Aalto's office that same year. Keeping pace with experienced designers, she was soon put in charge of several significant projects, such as the Säynätsalo Town Hall and Maison Louis Carré. In 1952, she married Alvar Aalto and with whom she designed the Muuratsalo Experimental House, the couple's summer residence. Later, in 1959, Elissa Aalto became a shareholder in the office and a conveyor of Aalto's ideas, leading and carrying to completion several of Alvar Aalto's posthumous projects like the Riola Church.

Save this picture! Villa Hauta-aho (1982). Image Courtesy of © Alvar Aalto Foundation

Elissa Aalto also made independent designs such as the Villa Hauta-aho (1982–83) in Seinäjoki and the SOS Children's Village in Tapiola, Espoo (1960–70), both in Finland. She also was a textile designer developing several patterns for the Finnish furniture company Artek.

The tour will open in the northern town of Rovaniemi, moving in October to the cities of Alajärvi in Central Finland and Tammisaari, one hour away from Helsinki. Each of these cities hosts Aalto projects where Elissa played a vital role in the design and construction, including the posthumous completion of Alvar Aalto's plans for the Rovaniemi City Hall. Delivered by Elissa, the designs constituted one of the multiple projects designed by the office to rebuild the city after its destruction during II World War.

Save this picture! Alajärven kaupunginkirjasto (1991), City Library (1991). Image Courtesy of © Alvar Aalto Foundation

In Alajärvi, the exhibition will be displayed at Villa Väinölä (1926), a building designed by Alvar Aalto for his brother. Elissa Aalto played a role in the design of Alajärvi's cultural and administrative complex, especially the library building, which was completed after Alvar Aalto's death by their joint office, which was called Alvar Aalto & Co, Architects in 1991.

Alajärvi’s Aalto center is a splendid complex on which Elissa left her mark, too. I believe her role is somewhat less familiar to many of us in Alajärvi. I hope this exhibition will help give people here a better idea of her importance- Vesa Koivunen, Mayor of Alajärvi

Save this picture! SOS-lapsikylä, sisätila. SOS Children´s village (1966–70) . Image Courtesy of © Alvar Aalto Foundation

A series of curated works by Architect Elissa Aalto will be displayed at the Villa Skeppet in Tammisaari. The villa (1969−70), designed for the family friends, the writer, philosopher Göran, and his wife Christine Schildt, was the last and smallest private house Alvar Aalto designed. After Aalto's death, Göran Schildt was the Foundation's chairman and actively researched, wrote, and lectured about Aalto's architecture. Backed by Elissa Aalto and Göran Schildt, the architect's office's drawings and other archive materials were sold all in one piece to the Foundation, and the long process of organizing and cataloging them began.

Save this picture! Courtesy of © Alvar Aalto Foundation

In November 2022, the Alvar Aalto Foundation will publish the first book about Elissa Aalto. The text includes numerous completed projects and one of the architect's rare drawing collections. To explore the complete program around the Elissa Aalto centenary commemoration, visit the Alvar Aalto Foundation website.

