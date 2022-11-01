Submit a Project Advertise
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamHouse in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BeamHouse in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam+ 45

Houses
Kyoto, Japan
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Text description provided by the architects. A residence is a private building. Therefore, it tends to become a closed building, especially in a dense residential area. I wondered if I could create a house with openness while maintaining privacy.

House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Image 45 of 45
Plans
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Concrete blocks are often used as processing areas on the site of residential areas. Let's move the resolution of the block, which is usually a pronoun that specifies the area, one step inward. Concrete blocks form the boundary of the room, and the room gives the feeling of being outside.

House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

The inside and outside of this room will be covered with a large roof. A hut is hung from the roof and creates an interior space like under the eaves. The underground part of the space with a large roof is a parking lot It is connected to the site on the west side.

House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Beam, Windows
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

In the area where I was born and raised, there is a parking lot box in the basement, and the upper part is a vacant lot. The vacant lot that seemed to have a lot of places was the original scenery of the playground.

House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

In the vacant lot at the top of the stairs, there are pipes standing up that I don't know where they are connected, and in the overgrown grass, a lot of insects were lurking. Children grow in the openness of such a residential area. I aimed for such a house where they could grow and enjoy their life.

House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Materials

WoodConcrete

