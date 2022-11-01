House in Momoyama / OHArchitecture

+ 45

Text description provided by the architects. A residence is a private building. Therefore, it tends to become a closed building, especially in a dense residential area. I wondered if I could create a house with openness while maintaining privacy.

Concrete blocks are often used as processing areas on the site of residential areas. Let's move the resolution of the block, which is usually a pronoun that specifies the area, one step inward. Concrete blocks form the boundary of the room, and the room gives the feeling of being outside.

The inside and outside of this room will be covered with a large roof. A hut is hung from the roof and creates an interior space like under the eaves. The underground part of the space with a large roof is a parking lot It is connected to the site on the west side.

In the area where I was born and raised, there is a parking lot box in the basement, and the upper part is a vacant lot. The vacant lot that seemed to have a lot of places was the original scenery of the playground.

In the vacant lot at the top of the stairs, there are pipes standing up that I don't know where they are connected, and in the overgrown grass, a lot of insects were lurking. Children grow in the openness of such a residential area. I aimed for such a house where they could grow and enjoy their life.