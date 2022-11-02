Office in Yao / OHArchitecture

+ 45

Text description provided by the architects. A garden is created by the client, who is a gardener, and changes with the seasons. Mt. Takayasu has a thriving cultivation of cut flowers and flowering plants, and the surface of the mountain is dyed in vivid colors. Rural areas where people's activities appear as scenery. A two-story wooden office renovation project surrounded by an attractive landscape.

The existing building had many bay windows. The bay window can be said to be an architectural device that attempts to expand the interior space to the exterior space.

The building design is basically the process of thinking about how to create internal spaces in a limited space. It made sense that the opening of the existing building was designed as a bay window in order to get closer to the natural scenery from the inside.

On the other hand, I felt that this simple bay window was limited to the possibility of being part of the building envelope, and could not become a device that would bring about a dramatic change in the interior space. If we can reconsider how the opening should be and create a space that takes in the attractive surrounding environment to the maximum extent possible, it will become an office with a one-of-a-kind richness that can only be realized in this location.

So what about windows where the outside invades the inside instead of expanding the inside to the outside? I thought that it might be possible to create a place in the room that is positioned as a part of the surrounding environment with each window as a base. It is exactly an "intrude window" that pulls the outside into the inside as much as possible. Through the configuration of this entrance window, inside the office is studded with places with various characteristics where you can always feel the surrounding nature.

I think that this is the ideal office for gardeners, who are always engaged in creative activities with nature in the field of the outside world.