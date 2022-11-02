Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Japan
  5. Office in Yao / OHArchitecture

Office in Yao / OHArchitecture

Save
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture

Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, BeamOffice in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, BeamOffice in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, PatioOffice in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Handrail+ 45

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Yao, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Text description provided by the architects. A garden is created by the client, who is a gardener, and changes with the seasons. Mt. Takayasu has a thriving cultivation of cut flowers and flowering plants, and the surface of the mountain is dyed in vivid colors. Rural areas where people's activities appear as scenery. A two-story wooden office renovation project surrounded by an attractive landscape.

Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Patio
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Image 45 of 45
Plans
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Beam, Windows, Chair
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

The existing building had many bay windows. The bay window can be said to be an architectural device that attempts to expand the interior space to the exterior space.

Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Chair
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

The building design is basically the process of thinking about how to create internal spaces in a limited space. It made sense that the opening of the existing building was designed as a bay window in order to get closer to the natural scenery from the inside.

Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Closet
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

On the other hand, I felt that this simple bay window was limited to the possibility of being part of the building envelope, and could not become a device that would bring about a dramatic change in the interior space. If we can reconsider how the opening should be and create a space that takes in the attractive surrounding environment to the maximum extent possible, it will become an office with a one-of-a-kind richness that can only be realized in this location.

Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

So what about windows where the outside invades the inside instead of expanding the inside to the outside? I thought that it might be possible to create a place in the room that is positioned as a part of the surrounding environment with each window as a base. It is exactly an "intrude window" that pulls the outside into the inside as much as possible. Through the configuration of this entrance window, inside the office is studded with places with various characteristics where you can always feel the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© exp Atsushi Shiotani
Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

I think that this is the ideal office for gardeners, who are always engaged in creative activities with nature in the field of the outside world.

Save this picture!
Office in Yao / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography, Forest
© exp Atsushi Shiotani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yao, Osaka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OHArchitecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Office in Yao / OHArchitecture" 02 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991496/office-in-yao-oharchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags