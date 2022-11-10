A Selection of Window Systems in Four Restaurant Projects

Save this picture! Restaurant/Bar « le Montecito » of the Hôtel Kimpton St-Honoré by B&B Architectes - partners : Vitrocsa France Distribution. Image © François Marchal

Windows and doors dictate the relationship between interiors and exteriors in buildings, helping to either integrate or separate them. They are also important components in architecture that can add to a façade's composition, balance and rhythm, while fulfilling its main function: to protect the interiors and serve as a barrier to the weather. While the first windows were composed of reduced spans and small glass panes with heavy frames, today there are almost invisible options that easily adapt to any type of project. It is up to the designers to choose among the various possibilities of materials, operations, colors and finishes.

Vitrocsa has been manufacturing openings following the renowned Swiss tradition for 30 years, in a constant search for innovation and quality in order to achieve the most ambitious architectural visions. Its focus is on original minimalist systems, with a unique range of solutions dedicated to frameless windows, with the narrowest line-of-sight barriers in the world. Whether sliding, pivoting, guillotine or turnable corners, the systems must adapt to the demands of each particular space, as well as its limitations and possibilities. Often present in incredible villas around the world, the Vitrocsa system can also be found as a feature in restaurants.

For example, in the Restaurant/Bar le Montecito at the Hôtel Kimpton St-Honoré in Paris, sliding doors with invisible frames, thermolacquered in gold, were used. The patio terrace becomes one with the restaurant when the 10-pane window is opened, and the invisible frame accentuates the merging of the two spaces by removing the borders.

At Château Trop Long Mondot, Atelier Mazieres Architectes Associes and the Agence Moinard Betaille opted for the Vitrocsa Turnable Corner with an invisible frame. Once open, this opening system offers a completely open view of the restaurant's terrace. When closed, the 22 mm frame profiles do not obstruct the view, but discreetly frame it. This is further amplified by the absence of profiles at the corners when the system is open, bringing a sense of structural lightness and total connection.

As for the Grand Park Hotel Rovinj, designed by 3LHD Architects and Lissoni & Partners, the spectacular view had to be prioritized, along with the pleasant climate of Rovinj, Croatia. For this, a motorized guillotine system with huge spans was chosen, allowing unobstructed floor-to-ceiling views from the restaurant to the surrounding landscape.

At the Hôtel Beaulac, on the other hand, Vitrocsa's sliding door frames were chosen for their sobriety. In formal contrast to the project, which features wavy elements inspired by wave curves, Vitrocsa's sliding system offers a clear view of the lake in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

