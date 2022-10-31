Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi

a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi

Save
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi

a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Patioa boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Interior Photography, Beama boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Interior Photography, Windows, Beama boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Interior Photography, Beam+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kobe, Japan
  • Structure Engineers : Enshu Structural Consultants
  • City : Kobe
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ryuichiro Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. A holiday house with a garage designed in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. As the owner has plans to build a house nearby, this is a place for displaying his cars and enjoying his leisure time. With the owner’s request for sufficient parking space, we decided to use the whole site as a building with enough room for the cars to turn around easily.

Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Patio
© Ryuichiro Suzuki
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ryuichiro Suzuki
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Image 18 of 22
Site Plan
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ryuichiro Suzuki

The site is a corner plot located on the highest point of a residential area developed on a hillside slope. The area is known as a high-end residential neighborhood, and the housing area of the plot is three times larger than that of other residential areas nearby. The plots align the street, each neatly arranged in order from front to back with retaining walls, parking lots, gardens, and mansions. Most of the area has this orderly cityscape, but partly due to there being a park and open space nearby, the neighborhood still gives out an unstrained impression, reminding us of the hillside slope before the land was developed for housing.

Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ryuichiro Suzuki
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Image 19 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ryuichiro Suzuki

In keeping with this laid-back, unstrained feel, we wanted to create a parking and leisure place on the whole site. To this end, we placed furniture and equipment seemingly randomly in the fenced site to resemble a park, with a large pavilion-like roof at the center. To be specific, we built a fence along the road boundary with 1.85-meter-high boards, just high enough to obscure the view from the street; we built an earth-retaining wall along the boundary with the neighboring site on the west, where the ground is 1 m higher; we placed a 17-m-long bench on the south end of the site to serve as a blindfold between the house next door. We paved the site with gravel and laid concrete only in the area for the cars. On the concrete floor, we placed a storage box and a water space box, which were 2.2 m high, and a flat roof on top of it. We installed two rows of sliding sashes under the roof, which can be closed or opened to give the feeling of being inside or outside.

Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Exterior Photography
© Ryuichiro Suzuki
Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Image 22 of 22
Axonometric Diagram

The roof and fences that cover the site, together with the area’s footpaths and street trees, create a roadside landscape. Gravel, furniture, and cars are all equally present under the roof, and the surrounding landscape is visible through the gaps. We built this house directly in this residential area by doing away with various boundaries, like a boat floating in the sea. The neighboring houses and surrounding mountains can be viewed as its garden and the tree-lined streets as an approach to this house. This is a house that stands on a hillside slope, making use of the built-up residential area as its structure.

Save this picture!
a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi - Exterior Photography
© Ryuichiro Suzuki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Shu Yamamoto
Office
Yoshinori Kobayashi
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "a boat House / Shu Yamamoto + Yoshinori Kobayashi" 31 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991442/a-boat-house-shu-yamamoto-plus-yoshinori-kobayashi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags