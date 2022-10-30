Submit a Project Advertise
World
Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade, Cityscape, Windows

Berlin, Germany
Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Klemens Renner

Text description provided by the architects. The approximately 9,800 sqm site at Cuvrystrasse 50-51 in the Berlin-Kreuzberg district stretches from Schlesische Strasse to the banks of the Spree River. The Oberbaum Bridge and the East Side Gallery are only a few minutes walk away. Here, a multifunctional office campus with office space, gastronomy, and retail and a publicly accessible, landscaped inner courtyard with a panoramic view of the Osthafen-Promenade of the Rudolfkiez was created according to the urban design by Reinhard Mueller and the planning by TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten.

Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Klemens Renner

The structure of the building and the façade design makes direct reference to the building's location in the former urban harbor area. The light-colored clinker facades are a reference to the industrial architecture of the Osthafen: they borrow from the materiality of the warehouse in the existing development.

Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Klemens Renner
Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Klemens Renner

The complex consists of two seven-story building blocks that open conically toward the water. Each of the blocks consists of three houses. The last three upper stories are staircase-like stepped-back stories with long terraces. Towards Schlesische Strasse, a slightly recessed glass connecting building fills the gap between the two volumes, where the visitors enter the bright, light-flooded lobby.

Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass, Column, Windows
© Klemens Renner
Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Klemens Renner
Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Image 23 of 31
Ground floor plan

Vertical access to both blocks is via a staircase core and two lifts, while access to the basement is via two separate entrances to the underground car park, one from Schlesische Strasse and one from Cuvrystrasse.

Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Klemens Renner

The buildings extending to the quay wall can be accessed on both sides via arcades. The green inner courtyard, which is open to the public during the day, and the wide, publicly accessible riverbank enhance the residence quality.

Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Klemens Renner

Address:Cuvrystraße 50, 10997 Berlin, Germany

Tchoban Voss Architekten
Top #Tags