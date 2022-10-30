Cuvry Campus / Tchoban Voss Architekten

+ 31

Planning Architect : Sergei Tchoban

Design Architect : Reinhard Mueller

Project Partner And Lead : Philipp Bauer

Team : Kenan Ozan, Katharina Stranz, Hanna Bulanava, Manuela Peth, René Hoch, Ingo Schwarzweller, Ramona Schwarzweller

General Contractor : Porr Bau GmbH

Execution Planning : PORR Design & Engineering GmbH

Building Equipment : Delta I Ingenieursgesellschaft

Fire Protection : Krebs+Kiefer Ing. GmbH

Drainage : Mueller Kalchreuth, Planungsgesellschaft fuer Wasserwirtschaft

City : Berlin

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The approximately 9,800 sqm site at Cuvrystrasse 50-51 in the Berlin-Kreuzberg district stretches from Schlesische Strasse to the banks of the Spree River. The Oberbaum Bridge and the East Side Gallery are only a few minutes walk away. Here, a multifunctional office campus with office space, gastronomy, and retail and a publicly accessible, landscaped inner courtyard with a panoramic view of the Osthafen-Promenade of the Rudolfkiez was created according to the urban design by Reinhard Mueller and the planning by TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten.

The structure of the building and the façade design makes direct reference to the building's location in the former urban harbor area. The light-colored clinker facades are a reference to the industrial architecture of the Osthafen: they borrow from the materiality of the warehouse in the existing development.

The complex consists of two seven-story building blocks that open conically toward the water. Each of the blocks consists of three houses. The last three upper stories are staircase-like stepped-back stories with long terraces. Towards Schlesische Strasse, a slightly recessed glass connecting building fills the gap between the two volumes, where the visitors enter the bright, light-flooded lobby.

Vertical access to both blocks is via a staircase core and two lifts, while access to the basement is via two separate entrances to the underground car park, one from Schlesische Strasse and one from Cuvrystrasse.

The buildings extending to the quay wall can be accessed on both sides via arcades. The green inner courtyard, which is open to the public during the day, and the wide, publicly accessible riverbank enhance the residence quality.