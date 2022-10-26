Submit a Project Advertise
World
Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio

Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio

Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, ColumnNostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassNostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, BathtubNostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Courtyard+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Choi Yong Joon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Artemide, Serge Mouille
Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Courtyard
© Choi Yong Joon

Text description provided by the architects. The hiddenjae project is a 185sqm accommodation facility located in Bukchon, Korea, designed by OFTN Studio. This space, which has the characteristics of hanok, was used as a residential space before it was designed. The c-shaped building consists of wooden pillars, wooden rafters, and roofs.

Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Choi Yong Joon
Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Column
© Choi Yong Joon

The landscape is harmonized in the middle of the courtyard, bringing nature into the interior of the space, and through the glass in the room, borrows the scenery and creates the same scene.

Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography
© Choi Yong Joon
Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Choi Yong Joon

In order to reinterpret the form of traditional Korean architecture, existing and modern materials were mixed, and the harmony between modern furniture and objects was prioritized. A total of two bedrooms and bathrooms were placed on the far end of the building, away from the movement of private spaces. It was possible to gather around public spaces such as dining spaces and kitchen spaces.

Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Column, Courtyard
© Choi Yong Joon

The cave hidden inside is a place where you can enjoy historical tastes and was previously used as an air defense during the Japanese colonial period. It is a space where users of the space can feel a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere and experience modernly reinterpreted Korean traditional architecture.

Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Choi Yong Joon

Project location

Address:16-1 Bukchon-ro 9-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Cite: "Nostalgia hiddenjae Accommodation / oftn studio" 26 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

