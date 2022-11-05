BLOX Playground / Carve

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jasper van der Schaaf

Public Architecture • Copenhagen, Denmark
Architects: Carve

Area: 1600 ft²

Year: 2018

Lead Designer : Elger Blitz

Engineering : Jasper van der Schaaf, Lucas Beukers

Architecture : OMA

City : Copenhagen

Country : Denmark

Courtesy of Jasper van der Schaaf

Text description provided by the architects. In May 2018, BLOX, a mixed-use building in Copenhagen designed by OMA, was festively inaugurated by the Danish Queen. BLOX is home to the Danish Architecture Center (DAC) and includes exhibition spaces, offices, a café, a bookshop, a fitness center, twenty-two apartments, and an underground car park.

Courtesy of Jasper van der Schaaf

Part of the complex is a publicly accessible, playable staircase, that carve and designed in collaboration with OMA. Apart from the playable tribune, Carve also designed a bespoke play structure and a sports field, which were specifically designed for this location. This playscape contributes to the liveliness of the harbourfront of Copenhagen and works as a catalyst for this very urban public space.

Courtesy of Jasper van der Schaaf

Courtesy of Jasper van der Schaaf

The tribune is an integral part of the BLOX-building and evokes movement and play; slides, trampolines, and netting where children can jump, climb and scramble are integrated into the large staircase. In several spots, the nets are spanned over a void, creating an exciting dialogue between 'up' and 'underneath'. Due to the height differences of the staircase, seats arise where parents can sit in between the playing children.

Courtesy of Jasper van der Schaaf

The vertical play element, wedged in between the tribune and the sports field, is a 3D maze consisting of honeycomb-shaped elements. It fits perfectly in the series of vertical play objects that carve has been renowned for. Also, this element allows for many children to play at the same time; the number of routes is endless. The upper part of the elements can be used for scaling and sliding. The honeycomb elements take on the ochre color of the surrounding buildings, whose yellow plastered facades are so typical for Danish housing.