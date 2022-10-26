Submit a Project Advertise
World
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, HandrailElemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Living RoomElemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, KitchenElemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Courtyard+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Zargos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3875 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Gabinete galeria
  • Lead Architects : Zargos Rodrigues, Frederico Rodrigues, Rodrigo Pereira, Débora Camargos, Pedro Rodrigues, Ika Okamoto, Nathalia Melo e Laís Parreiras
  • Landscaping : Rodrigo Pereira
  • Builder : Laso Engenharia
  • Structure : Moa Engenharia
  • Installations : Ep Projetos e Engenharia
  • Production And Prop Styling : Studio Tertúlia
  • Model : Leandro Rodrigues
  • Furniture : Gabinete galeria
  • Drone : Jomar Bragança e Pedro Haruf
  • Vídeo : Paula Dante
  • City : Belo Horizonte
  • Country : Brazil
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. We believe that sensations provide harmony in the relationship between being and place. Contact with the nature of the elements transforms a being, making him identify with his environment and connect with his roots. A space composed of elements in their purest forms inspires a body to seek its essence.

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Jomar Bragança
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 30 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jomar Bragança
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Jomar Bragança
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 31 of 34
Plan - 1st floor
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Handrail
© Jomar Bragança

Attentive to this, a place has its essence when we feel its materiality. Form, texture, permeability, and comfort are characteristics that harmonically compose an architecture that will not only seek to build a roof over our heads, but transcend the basic needs of life to connect us with what is Elemental.

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Jomar Bragança
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Chair
© Jomar Bragança

Taking sensations as a starting point, we understand that we can connect to the world through our senses, as doors that open the possibilities to explore what surrounds us.

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jomar Bragança

Sight contemplates the beauty of colors, the particularity of shapes, the protruding geometry, and the presence of nature that visits us when we look outside. The sense of touch feels the pleasure of different textures, from the warmth of a soft woolen blanket to the cold sobriety of rough concrete. The sense of smell tastes the scent of a flower, the freshness of wet earth, and the nostalgic memory of childhood through the freshly baked cake cooling on the kitchen counter or the wood burning on the wood-burning stove. The palate tastes the sweetness of a fruit picked from the orchard, the spices picked from the garden, and the flavor of food prepared with the supply of the environment. Hearing appreciates the rustling of the leaves at the window, the whistling of the winds at night, the singing of birds, and the laughter of a child resonating around us.

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography
© Jomar Bragança
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 32 of 34
Section A
Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography
© Jomar Bragança

There are many sensations that the senses can give us, but nothing is more valuable than the feelings they cause us, joy, nostalgia, delight, affection, love, and peace, feelings that transform us, day after day, into who we really are.

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jomar Bragança

Amidst so many senses, feelings, and sensations we then outlined the Elemental House, a project that reflects in its materiality, format, and essence our connection with what is fundamental to us.

Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Jomar Bragança

Cite: "Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos" [Casa Elemental / Estúdio Zargos] 26 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991161/elemental-house-estudio-zargos> ISSN 0719-8884

