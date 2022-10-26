Elemental House / Estúdio Zargos

+ 34

Houses • Belo Horizonte, Brazil Architects: Estúdio Zargos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 3875 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Gabinete galeria

Lead Architects : Zargos Rodrigues, Frederico Rodrigues, Rodrigo Pereira, Débora Camargos, Pedro Rodrigues, Ika Okamoto, Nathalia Melo e Laís Parreiras

Landscaping : Rodrigo Pereira

Builder : Laso Engenharia

Structure : Moa Engenharia

Installations : Ep Projetos e Engenharia

Production And Prop Styling : Studio Tertúlia

Model : Leandro Rodrigues

Furniture : Gabinete galeria

Drone : Jomar Bragança e Pedro Haruf

Vídeo : Paula Dante

City : Belo Horizonte

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. We believe that sensations provide harmony in the relationship between being and place. Contact with the nature of the elements transforms a being, making him identify with his environment and connect with his roots. A space composed of elements in their purest forms inspires a body to seek its essence.

Attentive to this, a place has its essence when we feel its materiality. Form, texture, permeability, and comfort are characteristics that harmonically compose an architecture that will not only seek to build a roof over our heads, but transcend the basic needs of life to connect us with what is Elemental.

Taking sensations as a starting point, we understand that we can connect to the world through our senses, as doors that open the possibilities to explore what surrounds us.

Sight contemplates the beauty of colors, the particularity of shapes, the protruding geometry, and the presence of nature that visits us when we look outside. The sense of touch feels the pleasure of different textures, from the warmth of a soft woolen blanket to the cold sobriety of rough concrete. The sense of smell tastes the scent of a flower, the freshness of wet earth, and the nostalgic memory of childhood through the freshly baked cake cooling on the kitchen counter or the wood burning on the wood-burning stove. The palate tastes the sweetness of a fruit picked from the orchard, the spices picked from the garden, and the flavor of food prepared with the supply of the environment. Hearing appreciates the rustling of the leaves at the window, the whistling of the winds at night, the singing of birds, and the laughter of a child resonating around us.

There are many sensations that the senses can give us, but nothing is more valuable than the feelings they cause us, joy, nostalgia, delight, affection, love, and peace, feelings that transform us, day after day, into who we really are.

Amidst so many senses, feelings, and sensations we then outlined the Elemental House, a project that reflects in its materiality, format, and essence our connection with what is fundamental to us.