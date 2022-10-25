Submit a Project Advertise
  77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos

Elche, Spain
  • Direction Of Execution : D. Francisco Rodríguez Trives
  • Engineering : Typsa
  • Builder : Ute Abala, Orthem
  • Structural System : Holedeck
  • Structure Calculation : Calter ingeniería
  • Program : Edificio para locales, oficinas diáfanas y aparcamiento
  • City : Elche
  • Country : Spain
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Craus Fotografía

Text description provided by the architects. A container building 115 meters long and 18 meters wide is projected wide formed by a structure and a neutral envelope adaptable to various user profiles, diaphanous inside, with three vertical communications cores and with raw interior finishes.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Craus Fotografía

The vertical nuclei, which encompass the vertical communications and corridors, are designed compactly, reducing their dimensions to the maximum, achieving 85.00% of the useful surface of the floors destined for the establishment of companies.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Craus Fotografía
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Image 47 of 50
Plan - Type and roof
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Craus Fotografía
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Craus Fotografía

Inside, the open space is designed for modular division. The 7.20-meter bay used allows for the minimum number of pillars to facilitate interior distribution and maximum efficiency in parking with 3 vehicles per bay.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Craus Fotografía
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Craus Fotografía
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Image 46 of 50
Plan - Ground and basement
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© Craus Fotografía

The building is surrounded by a second façade in the form of a skin separated from the container space with a dual purpose: to filter the light depending on the orientation of the building and to be a passageway for facilities that can be checked through external walkways.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Craus Fotografía

On the ground floor, two circular spaces are established as a meeting point and as a frame for the entrances and exits of the basement.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Craus Fotografía

The horizontal structure is resolved by means of a unidirectional in situ system of perforated reinforced concrete ribs, with a depth of 45+10 cm and a distance of 1.45 m between axes, supported by two central and two perimeter girders with a 55 cm edge. The vertical structure is solved with square or rectangular section reinforced concrete pillars, located in a grid of about 7.20x9.40 m, leaving two openings of 4.15 m in the longitudinal facades.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Craus Fotografía
77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Craus Fotografía

The distribution of the structure, through an orderly and repetitive modulation, with wide spaces free of pillars and walls, guarantees an adaptable distribution of spaces that is compatible with the changes that may occur throughout the useful life of the offices. This is an enormous advantage, especially in projects like this one, where the renovation of the facilities is expected every 20 years, while the structures have a useful life of between 50 and 100 years.

77A Building / Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto + Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Craus Fotografía

Business park of sector E.40, C. Severo Ochoa, 20, 03203 Elche, Alicante, Spain

Antonio Pérez Serrano arquitecto
Serrano y Valderrama Arquitectos
