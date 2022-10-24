Submit a Project Advertise
Restaurant
Solan, India
  • Architects: Exubia Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Asian Paints, Daikin, Kohler, Kriglow Lighting, Osram, piccolo
  • Lead Architect : Imaan Singh Bhullar
  • Lighting Design : Kriglow Lighting
  • Design Team : Siraj Singh Dhaliwal, Rachit Malhotra
  • Execution : Sanan Builders
  • Material Supply : Imperial Design Concept
  • City : Solan
  • Country : India
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for the conception was visiting the location of the project, none of the project team members had been to Solan before. We wanted to immerse ourselves in the context of the city, understand what it looks like from the inside, and, of course, get to know its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

We were very inspired by this trip and were imbued with the concept that our client planned to implement. We returned to our studio enthusiastic about making a unique design project, very atmospheric and authentic. Conceptually, we decided to wash the walls, floors, and everything else in a monochromatic mood, in three basic color tones - as clean and open as possible.

Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Image 17 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

With a very clear vision of the project, to deliver a space with such clarity of spaces & color schemes. The challenge was the selection of materials and the development of the lines that governed the spaces. The space was divided into 3 color zones, each complimenting the other.

Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Image 18 of 18
Diagram

The intent throughout the project was to wash anything and everything in the color dedicated to the zone. It included everything from the furniture -to the menu to the lighting! The final touch was added by the flora, amplifying the entire theme and not overpowering it. Thus we achieved our intent to create an authentic atmosphere ‘Ruled by a monochromatic mood’.

Save this picture!
Cosmo Deli & Bistro Bar / Exubia Studio - Exterior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project location

Address:Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India

