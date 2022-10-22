Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism

+ 31

Economists : Eiffage Cinstruction

Fluides : CET

City : Grenoble

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. Ilot Cambridge is a residential area of ​​the ZAC Grenoble Presqu’île, which itself takes part in the urban development project of the entire agglomeration. The proposed architectural solutions related to mobility, the pooling of energy, and the strengthening of social ties, have made it possible to integrate the national EcoCité 2 program.

Anticipating the new environmental challenges of construction, approaching new ways of living, ensuring sustainable management of energy consumption across the lifespan of buildings, introducing flexibility in housing, and promoting intergenerational within outdoor or built spaces, are the targeted objectives. Divided into three buildings, Philae is one of them.

‘’The plans proposed by the Macary Bensh team are very ingenious and show great mastery of housing issues. There is an undeniable virtuosity in the way the plans combine and bring comfort and innovation to each dwelling.’’ Ch. de Portzamparc.