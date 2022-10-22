Submit a Project Advertise
World
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePhilae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePhilae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePhilae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Interior Photography, Windows, Door+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Grenoble, France
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sandrine Riviere
Text description provided by the architects. Ilot Cambridge is a residential area of ​​the ZAC Grenoble Presqu’île, which itself takes part in the urban development project of the entire agglomeration. The proposed architectural solutions related to mobility, the pooling of energy, and the strengthening of social ties, have made it possible to integrate the national EcoCité 2 program.

Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sandrine Riviere
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sandrine Riviere
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sandrine Riviere
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Image 17 of 31
Site Plan

Anticipating the new environmental challenges of construction, approaching new ways of living, ensuring sustainable management of energy consumption across the lifespan of buildings, introducing flexibility in housing, and promoting intergenerational within outdoor or built spaces, are the targeted objectives. Divided into three buildings, Philae is one of them.

Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sandrine Riviere
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Image 18 of 31
Plan - First Floor
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Image 28 of 31
South East Facade
Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Sandrine Riviere

‘’The plans proposed by the Macary Bensh team are very ingenious and show great mastery of housing issues. There is an undeniable virtuosity in the way the plans combine and bring comfort and innovation to each dwelling.’’ Ch. de Portzamparc.

Philae Apartments / Macary Bensh Architecture + Flloo Architecture & Urbanism - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Sandrine Riviere

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Grenoble, France

About this office
Macary Bensh Architecture
Office
Flloo Architecture & Urbanism
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Top #Tags