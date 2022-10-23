Submit a Project Advertise
World
Intercorp / WORKac

Intercorp / WORKac

Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Lima, Peru
  • Principals : Amale Andraos, Dan Wood
  • Project Architect : Maurizio Bianchi Mattioli
  • Design Team : Zahid Ajam, Nevin Blum, Giorgia Cedro, Leslie Dougrou, Troy Lacombe, Poyao Shih, Matt Voss
  • Local Architect : Shell Arquitectos
  • City : Lima
  • Country : Peru
Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Ramiro del Carpio

Text description provided by the architects. WORKac’s rethinking of Hans Hollein’s iconic and eclectic bank headquarters in Lima, Peru creates new interior and exterior spaces with design elements inspired by Hollein’s vision, yet remains firmly rooted in contemporary ideas about virtual and in-person collaboration and interaction.

Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ramiro del Carpio
Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ramiro del Carpio

The tower, first completed in 2001, is a highly idiosyncratic office building that exhibits many of Hollein’s signature design moves, utilizing a dizzying array of materials, shapes, moves, and colors in an urban composition that changes Lima’s skyline from every perspective.

Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography
© Ramiro del Carpio
Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography
© Ramiro del Carpio

However, the building’s original design also reflected twentieth-century ideas about what a corporate workplace should look like, with overly formal interior spaces organized around an imagined hierarchy of uses. By 2020, when WORKac was asked to rethink these spaces, Interbank had become a much younger, tech-savvy, and more entrepreneurial organization, requiring new types of spaces.

Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Ramiro del Carpio

WORKac’s design spans the ground floor and public spaces of the tower with work and social hub and ample shaded outdoor working space. Designed pre-pandemic to host client meetings, support remote workers, and bring nature and light into the building, it has proved remarkably prescient for the types of spaces required for post-pandemic work.

Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Ramiro del Carpio
Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ramiro del Carpio

Flexible meeting and workspaces include private meeting booths, open-plan desk areas, conventional meeting spaces, and areas where work and socializing can effortlessly merge, while always taking social distancing into account. A greenhouse and a public, interior plaza ensure office life mixes with elements of the community. These elements are combined with a public café and the renovation of a large auditorium for events, allowing Intercorp to engage the wider community in new ways.

Intercorp / WORKac - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Ramiro del Carpio

