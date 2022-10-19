Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners

The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners

Save
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners

The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Exterior Photography, Deck, Garden, HandrailThe Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamThe Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamThe Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Castlecrag, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Exterior Photography, Deck, Garden, Handrail
© Ben Guthrie

Text description provided by the architects. The Seed House is positioned on a typical Castlecrag steep bushland block overlooking Middle Harbour. Surrounded by rocky outcrops and angophora trees, the home grows out of its natural surroundings which informed its choices of materials - stone, timber, steel, and concrete. Utilizing the latest technologies in engineered timber construction, this healthy home imbues a sense of warmth and comfort. Every bracket and screw is used to inform the overall aesthetic of the home, with materials selected so as to develop a patina of use and character with time. The normal is sculptured to become beautiful. Its experimentation in construction and engineering has supported the architectural vision. It is a forever home, yet it is home to a young family. It will adapt and change as they do, forever. The Seed House is an adaptable and healthy forever home.

Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Image 31 of 33
Plan - Level 1 and 2
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam, Windows
© John Gollings

Built with a CLT structure, the home is unwrapped, minimizing its materiality by expressing its structure as a lining. The project developed a series of bespoke details for the use of CLT, rigid external insulation, breathable membranes, and rain screening construction for the Australian environment. The home is crafted as a series of connecting spaces or pods, defined by their functions yet flexible to link, open, and close in response to function, time, and environment. Every material and finish are selected for its environmental performance, with many left in their natural state.

Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Beam
© John Gollings

Constructed primarily from structural cross-laminated timber panels, and glulam columns, and finished with lining boards, joinery, and furniture all in timbers sourced from the bottom of the Hydro lakes of Tasmania, the home imbues an inherent warmth and sense of coziness. The palette of Celery Top Pine, Huon Pine, Radiata Pine, and Blackwood forms this backdrop to the owner's collection of Wegner and Aalto furniture pieces and extensive Danish ceramic and modern art collections.

Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Image 32 of 33
Plan - Level 3 and 4
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Windows
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Beam
© John Gollings

The complex geometries, large spans, and cantilevers required hundreds of hours of computer analysis to create the optimum structural and aesthetic solution which defines the interior forms and finishes.  This then led to the development of new detailing and fixing systems to address the unique Australian environmental and construction industry requirements.

Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Beam
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Image 33 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Toilet, Beam
© John Gollings

Whichever space you find yourself in, you are always aware of your privacy, the surrounding bushland environment, the external climate, and the passing of time. The home blends the interiors into the site.  The external form is created in response to the living and spatial program, with an overlay of logic and environmental performance. The structure becomes the finish.  It explores the opportunities to develop unique, complex, and accurate forms by pairing design 3d files directly to the prefabrication machinery. It creates a highly efficient and responsive skin yet maintains an expression of structure internally. We can move away from the disposable, the temporary, or the environmentally unsustainable. Perhaps the seed house shows there is another way - to create a home.

Save this picture!
The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ben Guthrie

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
fitzpatrick+partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners" 19 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990739/the-seed-house-fitzpatrick-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags