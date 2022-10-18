Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

Save
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsFBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, TableFBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyFBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography+ 45

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  865
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Belas Artes, Deca, Lightworks, Marcenaria Neves, Nemetscheck, Portobello, Protecnica, Sampaio e Moura, Solida Mármores, Ulimax, Uniflex, Unikitchen
  • Lead Architect : Gabriel Garbin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of FBV WP house is based on a deep analysis of each one of the landscape elements as well as the owners’ lifestyle. The volumes’ composition has been elaborated in such a way that the residents’ gaze would be drawn into the plot’s interior, with the preserved wooded area – the project’s great actor – as background. Factoring in elements like the sun, the woods, the pool, and the time that will be spent among friends, we devised an L-shaped building that faces the sunset. The center of the plot is the point people look towards and where they spend time together. The perception of inside and outside space changes every so often.

Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Two white volumes joined perpendicularly to a third, higher one built in stone. The first volume, where we have the building’s entrance, features a wooden unit comprised of mashrabiya. To the right, we have the bedrooms, to the front, we can access the pool area and, to the left, the social area volume. In this volume, we have placed the service area, which is accessible through the social area as well as the external corridor.  In an appendix at the edge of the building, we have some elements that are used less frequently: a game room, sauna e spa – all with a view of the tennis court and, further away, the woods. 

Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Image 38 of 45
Plan
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bench
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The balcony can be totally integrated into the living area – the frames, when open, can be grouped together along the wall that divides the dining room and the kitchen, allowing the complete opening of the span. We have created spaces that foster social interaction throughout the house, with the intentional visual integration of all spaces that have a social purpose – even if such integration is not too close at some points. At several points, gardens bring inside blue shades of the sky – among them, the one in the circulation corridor that leads to the private spaces, which allows for one last taste of the day before bedtime.

Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

All of the bedrooms can be accessed through this garden corridor, enhancing the lighting and the cross ventilation. The bedrooms feature general-purpose benches that double as private decks on the balconies, promoting further integration of the landscape and the interior.  One can just sit and enjoy the sunset. Regarding the materials, we chose to use local resources, such as stone, wood, and textures for the walls. 

Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Image 39 of 45
Section - AA
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Image 40 of 45
Section - BB
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The gardens are an extension of the local woods and bring in a sense of integration between the building and the surrounding nature. With this project, we seek to move spectators across different scenes, with intentional openings into moments of daily life. Fleeting frames of landscape and of the sky draw the eye from inside the building to nature and life outside.

Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "FBV WP House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura" [Casa FBV WP / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura] 18 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990644/fbv-wp-house-studio-gabriel-garbin-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags