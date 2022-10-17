From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Save this picture! Cats' Pink House / KC Design Studio. Image © Hey! Cheese

In many countries around the world, October is dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. Pink ribbons that represent this cause, are a tribute to Susan G. Komen, responsible for the Cure's 1990 campaign in the USA. To celebrate this month and add spread awareness efforts, ArchDaily selected some projects that incorporate the color pink into façades, interiors, and details.

As part of the strategies to expand the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaigns, many cities light up their monuments using pink lights and organize events to increase people's access to information about what is the second most common type of cancer in the world. Pink, which is commonly a color associated with femininity, becomes part of the citizens' everyday life.

In architecture, pink is often used as an element to highlight an environment, contrasting with neutral materials and basic colors. In pastel tones, it is often used for the background. Versatile, flashy, and delicate, it can also be discreet or as a highlighting element, alone or with other colors, in the form of painting, ceramics, light, and fabrics. Check out this wide range of possibilities:

Façade

Save this picture! Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures. Image © Brigitte Bouillot

Save this picture! The Rose of Vierschach / Pedevilla Architects. Image © Gustav Willeit

Save this picture! Pink House / Mezzo Atelier. Image © Fernando Guerra FG | SG

Save this picture! House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio. Image © César Béjar Studio

Save this picture! Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design. Image © zoomarch

Save this picture! Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes. Image © MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

Save this picture! Uxolo Apartments / Two Five Five Architects. Image © Paris Brummer

Interiors

Save this picture! Pink House / 23o5Studio. Image © Hiroyuki Oki, Hoàng Lê

Save this picture! The Pink Zebra Restaurant / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang

Save this picture! Cats' Pink House / KC Design Studio. Image © Hey! Cheese

NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO

Save this picture! NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO. Image © PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak

Save this picture! Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Save this picture! Estúdio Lampejo / Dobra Arquitetura. Image © Ivan Araújo

Zadkine Fashion Learning Workshop / Krill-Office for Resilient Cities and Architecture

Save this picture! Zadkine Fashion Learning Workshop / Krill-Office for Resilient Cities and Architecture. Image © Frank Hanswijk

Save this picture! Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image © Takumi Ota

Urban

Save this picture! Pink Street / Jose Adrião Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FG | SG

Save this picture! Cloud Forests Pavilion for Children’s Play / UNITEDLAB Associates. Image © Pace Studio

Save this picture! LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab. Image © Russ Flatt

Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects

Save this picture! Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects. Image © Shawn Liu

Save this picture! Beyond the Wind Pavilion / MAT Office. Image © Kangshuo Tang

Save this picture! Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts

Details

Save this picture! Estúdio FB / Renata Gaia Arquitetura . Image © Lufe Gomes

Save this picture! Madalena Bar / Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio. Image © Fábio Puttini

Save this picture! Abranda Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Save this picture! Gerusa Fran Doces Sweet Store / Studio Guilherme Garcia. Image © Fábio Júnior Severo

Save this picture! Apartamento 61 / Malbu Arquitetura e Interiores. Image © Mariana Orssi