World
  From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In many countries around the world, October is dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. Pink ribbons that represent this cause, are a tribute to Susan G. Komen, responsible for the Cure's 1990 campaign in the USA. To celebrate this month and add spread awareness efforts, ArchDaily selected some projects that incorporate the color pink into façades, interiors, and details.

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 2 of 29From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 3 of 29From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 4 of 29From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 5 of 29+ 29

As part of the strategies to expand the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaigns, many cities light up their monuments using pink lights and organize events to increase people's access to information about what is the second most common type of cancer in the world. Pink, which is commonly a color associated with femininity, becomes part of the citizens' everyday life.

In architecture, pink is often used as an element to highlight an environment, contrasting with neutral materials and basic colors. In pastel tones, it is often used for the background. Versatile, flashy, and delicate, it can also be discreet or as a highlighting element, alone or with other colors, in the form of painting, ceramics, light, and fabrics. Check out this wide range of possibilities:

Façade

Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 26 of 29
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures. Image © Brigitte Bouillot

The Rose of Vierschach / Pedevilla Architects

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 19 of 29
The Rose of Vierschach / Pedevilla Architects. Image © Gustav Willeit

Pink House / Mezzo Atelier

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 22 of 29
Pink House / Mezzo Atelier. Image © Fernando Guerra FG | SG

House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 24 of 29
House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio. Image © César Béjar Studio

Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 17 of 29
Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design. Image © zoomarch

Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 2 of 29
Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes. Image © MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

Uxolo Apartments / Two Five Five Architects

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 11 of 29
Uxolo Apartments / Two Five Five Architects. Image © Paris Brummer

Interiors

Pink House / 23o5Studio

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 28 of 29
Pink House / 23o5Studio. Image © Hiroyuki Oki, Hoàng Lê

The Pink Zebra Restaurant / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 10 of 29
The Pink Zebra Restaurant / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang

Cats' Pink House / KC Design Studio

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 29 of 29
Cats' Pink House / KC Design Studio. Image © Hey! Cheese

NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 23 of 29
NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO. Image © PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 13 of 29
Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Estúdio Lampejo / Dobra Arquitetura

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 20 of 29
Estúdio Lampejo / Dobra Arquitetura. Image © Ivan Araújo

Zadkine Fashion Learning Workshop / Krill-Office for Resilient Cities and Architecture

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 4 of 29
Zadkine Fashion Learning Workshop / Krill-Office for Resilient Cities and Architecture. Image © Frank Hanswijk

Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 21 of 29
Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image © Takumi Ota

Urban

Pink Street / Jose Adrião Arquitectos

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 18 of 29
Pink Street / Jose Adrião Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FG | SG

Cloud Forests Pavilion for Children’s Play / UNITEDLAB Associates

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 12 of 29
Cloud Forests Pavilion for Children’s Play / UNITEDLAB Associates. Image © Pace Studio

LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 9 of 29
LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab. Image © Russ Flatt

Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 8 of 29
Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects. Image © Shawn Liu

Beyond the Wind Pavilion / MAT Office

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 7 of 29
Beyond the Wind Pavilion / MAT Office. Image © Kangshuo Tang

Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 5 of 29
Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts

Details

Estúdio FB / Renata Gaia Arquitetura

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 14 of 29
Estúdio FB / Renata Gaia Arquitetura . Image © Lufe Gomes

Madalena Bar / Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 25 of 29
Madalena Bar / Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio. Image © Fábio Puttini

Abranda Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 3 of 29
Abranda Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Gerusa Fran Doces Sweet Store / Studio Guilherme Garcia

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 27 of 29
Gerusa Fran Doces Sweet Store / Studio Guilherme Garcia. Image © Fábio Júnior Severo

Apartamento 61 / Malbu Arquitetura e Interiores

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 16 of 29
Apartamento 61 / Malbu Arquitetura e Interiores. Image © Mariana Orssi

VyTA Covent Garden Restaurant / Collidanielarchitetto

From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Image 15 of 29
VyTA Covent Garden Restaurant / Collidanielarchitetto. Image © Matteo Piazza

