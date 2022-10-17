From City Scale to Details: 27 Projects for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In many countries around the world, October is dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. Pink ribbons that represent this cause, are a tribute to Susan G. Komen, responsible for the Cure's 1990 campaign in the USA. To celebrate this month and add spread awareness efforts, ArchDaily selected some projects that incorporate the color pink into façades, interiors, and details.
As part of the strategies to expand the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaigns, many cities light up their monuments using pink lights and organize events to increase people's access to information about what is the second most common type of cancer in the world. Pink, which is commonly a color associated with femininity, becomes part of the citizens' everyday life.
In architecture, pink is often used as an element to highlight an environment, contrasting with neutral materials and basic colors. In pastel tones, it is often used for the background. Versatile, flashy, and delicate, it can also be discreet or as a highlighting element, alone or with other colors, in the form of painting, ceramics, light, and fabrics. Check out this wide range of possibilities:
Façade
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures
The Rose of Vierschach / Pedevilla Architects
Pink House / Mezzo Atelier
House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio
Bright & Bay Food / BENJAI Architectural Design
Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes
Uxolo Apartments / Two Five Five Architects
Interiors
Pink House / 23o5Studio
The Pink Zebra Restaurant / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
Cats' Pink House / KC Design Studio
NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO
Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak
Estúdio Lampejo / Dobra Arquitetura
Zadkine Fashion Learning Workshop / Krill-Office for Resilient Cities and Architecture
Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects
Urban
Pink Street / Jose Adrião Arquitectos
Cloud Forests Pavilion for Children’s Play / UNITEDLAB Associates
LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab
Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects