Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCanali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, ClosetCanali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairCanali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
New York, United States
  • Project Leader : Davide Viganò
  • Design Team : Filippo Pagliani, Michele Rossi, Davide Perin, Diego Fiori, Stefano Venegoni
  • Client & Project Management : Canali Spa
  • Artistic Intervention : Goldschmied & Chiari
  • General Contractor  : Team CIS
  • Space Planning : Park Associati
  • City : New York
  • Country : United States
Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Christopher Payne

The boutique on Madison Avenue – a workshop where fashion meets art. The first to implement the new concept developed by Park Associati for the Canali boutiques around the world, the New York store on Madison Avenue avoids any formal and stylistic excesses. The application of craftsmanship and the balanced use of elements impart uniqueness and value to materials associated with the architectural tradition that reflect the sartorial and elegant character that distinguishes the Canali brand.

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Christopher Payne
Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Image 13 of 13
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography
© East End Yovth

The project's concept aims to foster a dialogue between art and fashion. The Madison Avenue boutique is transformed into a refined and unique public-sharing workshop thanks to the presence of 'Untitled Views', a selection of works by the Italian duo Goldschmied & Chiari. The artists’ performative process uses colored natural smoke-producing materials to create abstract and fluid pictures that are then printed on mirrored glass. Creating an immersive path, the works welcome visitors into a highly imaginative and colorful environment.

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography
© East End Yovth
Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Closet
© East End Yovth

The VIP room at the heart of the store is another vehicle of the brand's values. Designed as a hybrid space, it hosts the works as well as a bar that fosters informal situations and enriches the visitor experience.

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Living Room
© East End Yovth

The different furnishings are characterized by a game of contrasts created by using surfaces featuring curved and radial patterns that interact with the square lightweight volumes. Mineral surfaces such as marble and stone with different finishes combine with wood generating controlled geometries, and with technically refined metallic finishes. The introduction of simple details brings to mind the design of sophisticated technological objects and imparts freshness and contemporaneity to the store.

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Closet
© Christopher Payne
Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Christopher Payne

Wall coverings such as plaster and veneer are created using processes inspired by the circularity of the production cycle, thanks to the recycling of waste, the use of sustainable sources, and highly organized processes aimed to reduce waste and consumption.

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Closet
© Christopher Payne
Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Closet
© Christopher Payne

Particular attention is paid to light. The natural light streaming in through the windows characterizes the front spaces of the store, while the vestibule, the dressing rooms, the cash desk area, and the access to the warehouse and ancillary spaces are at the back. The chosen materials and the garments on display are enhanced by the light, which is cast evenly by a lighting system that draws an elegant and original graphic pattern on the ceiling.

Canali Flagship Store / Park Associati - Image 12 of 13
© Christopher Payne

Address:600 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022, United States

Park Associati
