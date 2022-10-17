Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects

Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects

Save
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects
Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander

Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeEfringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeEfringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeEfringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Chair+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Detail
Basel, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander
Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. Above a metalwork shop in Basel’s Matthäusquartier, eight new residential units rise. Made from prefabricated wood elements, the new four-story building sits atop the existing ground-level structure. On the street side, the addition matches the eave height of the neighboring property and reinterprets the adjacent roof edge as a sawtooth roof. Its shape and orientation also make it the ideal location for the building’s solar panels. On the courtyard side, the building is stepped back as required by zoning, creating a spacious balcony for each apartment.

Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander
Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander
Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Image 21 of 21
Detail

The residential units are entered at street level, where the mix of new and existing elements feels perfectly natural. The atmosphere in this entrance area is defined by traces of the past, and by the reinforced-concrete and masonry work intrinsic to the building’s structure. From ground level, a staircase made from prefabricated wood elements leads to the warmer atmosphere of the apartments above.

Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Rasmus Norlander

Large metal panels protect the wood structure from the elements and add urban flair. The construction firm that runs the metal shop on the ground floor was extensively involved in the project – they fabricated the street-facing facade, among many other components – and their materials are visible everywhere. The simplicity of the fabrication and construction processes remains visible in the finished building, and the interplay between the different materials contributes significantly to the atmosphere of the space.

Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Rasmus Norlander

The entire addition and all of its fixtures implement the idea of “urban mining” to the greatest extent possible. This idea is based on the argument that all the resources used to build a building should be reusable, recyclable, or compostable whenever feasible. The building was designed and built with these restrictions in mind. As a result, almost all of its components are attached with screws for easy removal, rather than being glued down. In keeping with this way of thinking, the wood floors are installed with screws, the chrome-steel bathrooms are jointless, and the heating ductwork and electrical conduits are exposed.

Save this picture!
Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rasmus Norlander

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Efringerstrasse 107, 4057 Basel, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lukas Raeber Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsDetailSwitzerland
Cite: "Efringer Multifamily Residence / Lukas Raeber Architects" 17 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990428/efringer-multifamily-residence-lukas-raeber-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags