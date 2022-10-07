Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. 131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners

131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners

Save
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners

131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Deck131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Brick+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Boston, United States
  • Partner : Juan Villafañe
  • Project Architect : Jason Roberts
  • Architect : Xiang Qiang
  • FF&E : Michaelis Boyd
  • General Contractor  : Consigli
  • Mep/ Fp Engineers : NV5
  • Landscape Design : Omni Ecosystems
  • City : Boston
  • Country : United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Anton Grassl

Text description provided by the architects. Three historic 19th-century buildings form the corner of Oliver and Purchase Streets in Boston’s Financial District. Slowly erased over a century of use, there was an opportunity to re-connect the development to its history of place through a new lobby and common space that re-envisioned the underutilized space, forming a stronger connection between the historic buildings and the more contemporary towers, and recall a memory of the original structure.

Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Image 21 of 24
6th floor plan

Inpainting techniques from art conservation informed the approach to reintegrate the three original buildings by adding related but recognizably new insertions that allude to the original construction while remaining distinct.

Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Brick
© Anton Grassl

A choreographed experience leads one from the ground to the sixth-floor amenities, ultimately framing views of Boston, its seaport, and the adjacent greenway. The tenant common space is a key feature of the project, a co-working space and social lounge, available to all tenants of the building. Views of the roof garden allow seasonal changes to become part of the interior experience.

Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Deck
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Image 22 of 24
Ramp axo

Access to the rooftop garden is celebrated through a universally accessible ramp tracing a three-foot elevation difference around a garden planter, a verdant passage to the garden. The roof perimeter is continuously planted, negating access to the roof edge except at three lookout points framing views of the context, heightening the experience of being at the building’s edge. From the street, the lookouts are abstract planes of glass reflecting the sky. At night they are beacons to the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Wood
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood
© Anton Grassl

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Boston, MA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Krueck Sexton Partners
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "131 Oliver Street / Krueck Sexton Partners" 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990201/131-oliver-street-krueck-sexton-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags